‘Survivor 51’s Alexis & Linnea Address the Unprecedented Streak of Women Vote-Outs — Is One Aspect a ‘Disadvantage’ for Women?

* “Survivor 51” spoilers ahead! *

After both Alexis Levine and Linnea Capobianco were voted out during the double Tribal Councils on “Survivor 51,” Episode 5, they opened up about their experiences on the show. That includes Linnea revealing what Kilby said to her following the vote, and Alexis discussing why she was honest about her past addiction.

They’ve also addressed the fact that only women have been voted out of the game so far this season — an issue that a “shocked” Jeff Probst has already addressed.

‘They Cast Women Who Were Absolutely Fierce…and Everyone Could Feel It’

CBS Alexis, ‘Survivor 51’

“Something else you bring up in your pitch … is that only women have been voted out so far,” Parade pointed out while talking to Alexis about her attempts to avoid her time on the show coming to an end. Parade also notes that with Alexis and Linnea’s exits, “‘Survivor 51’ officially has the longest streak of women being voted out in the show’s history.”

Indeed, as it stands, Alexis and Linnea have left, as well as Aaliyah Puglia (Episode 1), Ana Sani (Episode 2), Patt Cannaday (Episode 3) and Jenna Doore (Episode 4). Rob Antonson left during Episode 3, but it was his choice to say goodbye and wasn’t due to being voted off the show by his fellow tribe members.

Alexis is then asked, “How palpable was that observation while you were out there?”

“It started becoming one,” Alexis admitted. “Because I think when Patt went home, she was on a different tribe than me. But she really seemed like a fierce competitor; she was smart, strategic, and physically threatening. And it just kind of continued.”

“And let me be clear: Ana’s vote-out, I played a part in that. And it wasn’t because I just didn’t like her,” Alexis added. “It was because she too was a fierce competitor. She was very strategic, very manipulative, and I knew that if given enough, she would go pretty far.”

Because of that, Alexis explained, “So it’s not like women were voted out because everyone in our cast hates women. But it felt more like [casting] did a good job. They cast women who were absolutely fierce and who were coming into this game to play, and everyone could feel it.”

Linnea Points Out a Potential ‘Disadvantage’ for Women

CBS Linnea, ‘Survivor 51’

What does Linnea have to say about the situation? Well, while talking to the former competitor, TVLine noted, “‘Survivor 51’ keeps voting out women — six in a row! What’s up with that?”

“It’s brutal,” Linnea said in response. “I mean, we have to stop letting these beefy men be so valued in challenges.”

“I’m great at challenges. A lot of the other women [too],” she added before explaining her thoughts on what’s been happening on the show, saying, “This season, and I think absolutely throughout ‘Survivor’ history, there’s a little bit of a disadvantage on women, particularly in the first half of the game, because you want to win the challenges. And it also allows the men to be a little bit more cocky and confident, and run their big mouths at Tribal and make bigger moves because women are afraid to do too much and get sent home.”

Of course, that’s not the only possible reason why Linnea and other women were the target of votes so far this season. There was quite a bit of strategy (and, let’s be honest, manipulation, deceit and arguably iffy moves) from a few players.

That’s why Linnea also stated, “Yeah, we should have stuck together a little bit more. It’s not like there’s an alliance of men that was picking the women off. We were all involved, but it sucks.”