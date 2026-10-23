‘Survivor 51’s Alexis Opens up About the Hopeful Reason She Revealed Her Former Addiction on the Show

* “Survivor 51” spoilers ahead! *

Due to the fact that the fifth episode of “Survivor 51” featured not one, but two drama-filled Tribal Councils, Linnea Capobianco was sent home (and revealed what Kilby admitted to her after the vote), as was Atlanta-based criminal defense attorney Alexis Levine.

Now, Alexis is looking back at her time on the show and has opened up about her decision to be honest about her past struggle with addiction.

Alexis’ Addiction Led Her to a Legal Career

CBS ‘Survivor 51,’ Alexis Levine

“I was one of many people who were part of what we now call the opioid epidemic,” Alexis said, according to CBS News. Now, in recovery for 10 years and a legal professional, her own dealings with the justice system as someone who was struggling with addiction is what set her on the path to her current role.

“I saw firsthand the way that substance abuse and mental health and the law collide to really make so many people’s lives worse,” she explained. “I just knew I had a calling to work in this field and helping people who are accused of crimes and who are at the hands and the mercy of our criminal legal system.”

On top of that, Alexis used her time on “Survivor” to help those who might be where she was in the past.

‘It Genuinely Is a Way To Help Others’

CBS ‘Survivor 51,’ Alexis Levine

Following Alexis’ time on “Survivor,” TV Insider spoke to the season 51 contestant and noted that she “opened up at the beginning of this episode about [her] sobriety and [her] experience with addiction in the past,” then asked, “Was that the first time you had opened up to anyone on ‘Survivor’ about that, or is it just the first time we saw it?”

“It was the first time that it was aired,” she noted. “On the first Savu tribe, I did have a long conversation one night on the beach with Sharonda and with Linnea. It was not just me, but all of us just talking about our lives and our childhoods and everything.”

Alexis also talked to Parade about her choice to be open about this particular part of her past, and was asked why she opted to discuss it with the others on the show as well as viewers at home.

“I mean, look, I think that substance abuse is something that carries with it a lot of shame, and it’s something that leads a lot of people to live isolated lives,” Alexis pointed out. “And sadly, that leads to further mental health problems. It leads to suicide. It leads to terrible things. It is a horrible experience that most people go through completely on their own. And the more that people talk about it, it genuinely is a way to help others.”

“I think it should be talked about because it’s extremely common,” she said. “Most people in America either themselves have been impacted, or they know someone who’s been impacted by addiction. It’s nothing to be ashamed of. It’s something that is just a product of our society.”

She went on to say, “I’m very, very grateful to be in the position that I am in. And I’d like people to know that there is life after going through something very difficult and life-shattering.”

* If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction, you can find (free, 24/7, confidential) help in English and Spanish at SAMHSA’s National Helpline by calling 1-800-662-HELP (4357) or texting Text your 5-digit ZIP code to 435748 (HELP4U).

* If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of self-harm or is in crisis, help is available in the US and Canada by calling or texting the Suicide Crisis Helpline at 988.