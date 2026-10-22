Kristin Flickinger, Partner Kim Johnson Share Their ‘Amazing Love Story’

Survivor 51 contestant Kristin Flickinger is in a longstanding relationship with partner Kim Johnson, and they recently became engaged. Both Flickinger and Johnson have posted gushing tributes to each other and their love story on social media.

According to TV Insider, Flickinger has dated Johnson since 2020. Flickinger is an advocate for the LGBTQ+ community; Johnson “hard-launched their relationship on National Coming Out Day,” TV Insider reported. Johnson’s post was an emotional and moving one.

“Ours is an amazing love story that I’d be happy to share over a glass of wine with any of you once the world returns to normal. Let’s just say it includes a 4-month quarantine stint in her parent’s house in Idaho 😜. Aye-oooh!” Johnson wrote in 2020. They are still going strong. In September 2026, Flickinger posted a video showing the marriage proposal to Johnson.

According to Them.Us, Flickinger is a crisis manager who was born Idaho. “I have an amazing partner, Kim. We just got engaged. We’ve got a husky who speaks using buttons, telling us what she wants. We call her ‘the roommate,'” Flickinger told the site. “The fact that I’m out there and I’m a visibly queer person is important, and I’m proud of that. If there’s a queer kid sitting somewhere watching I hope we do them proud.”

Kristin Flickinger’s Partner Described Flickinger as ‘Gorgeous, Intelligent, Kind’

Johnson shared the coming out post on Instagram, along with a photo showing Johnson with Flickinger.

“On this beautiful day I proudly announce that I’m in the most loving, supportive, adventurous, absolutely wondrous relationship with Kristin Flickinger! Most of my family and friends know all about this, but I thought I’d tell all y’all today since it’s National Coming Out Day!🌈” Johnson wrote.

“I met this gorgeous, intelligent, kind woman almost a year ago in New York and it turned out that we lived less than ten minutes from each other in Los Angeles….3,000 miles from where we met! (And for anyone to live 10 minutes from someone in L.A. – that’s a miracle, fo sho.) 🚗💨” Johnson added.

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“Shout out to my parents and family for being loving and encouraging. 🥰 And all my friends for saying it’s no big deal (that’s what happens when you surround yourself with amazing human beings!),” added Johnson. “It’s awesome to have people in your life that only want the best for you. Especially in a world where compassion seems to be more and more rare, it’s genuinely appreciated.”

Kristin Flickinger Says Kim Johnson ‘Has Always Felt Like Home’

Flickinger’s page is filled with recent tributes to Flickinger as well. “Our love is the kind of deep-conversation-punctuated-by-ridiculous-amounts-of-laughter-while-working-to-improve-a-burning-world that sapphic couples everywhere will recognize,” Flickinger wrote in September 2026.

“As I said in my proposal, Kim has always felt like home. Her warmth and smile. Her laughter and care. Doing the past 6 years with her has been a joy. Doing the rest will be a great adventure,” Flickinger added.

The pair also film video takes of Survivor 51 together, posting the analyses on Instagram.

“Here’s to four years with the most beautiful, intelligent, fun giving person I’ve ever met @kflickin,” Johnson wrote in 2024. “I feel so absolutely blessed to have you in my life and I look forward to many more years and adventures with you by my side. Happy anniversary, love ❤️!!”