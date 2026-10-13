‘Survivor 51’ Carolyn Wiger and Yam Yam Arocho Praise Lewis and Carter’s Bold Move

“Survivor” alumni Carolyn Wiger and Yam Yam Arocho are celebrating the players who refused to follow the majority alliance during Season 51’s third episode.

On the October 10 episode of their “Kickin & Screamin” podcast, the former Tika tribemates discussed the unexpected vote that eliminated Patt Cannaday and changed the balance of power within her tribe.

Both hosts were particularly impressed by Lewis and Carter, whose willingness to work together helped create an alternative to the established five-person alliance.

Rather than waiting until later in the game to challenge the majority, the players took advantage of an early opportunity.

Carolyn Wiger Celebrates Lewis and Carter’s Partnership

During their discussion, Wiger and Arocho highlighted Lewis’s decision to approach Carter after the latter joined a new tribe.

Lewis recognized that Carter could become an important ally, particularly because neither player was firmly established within the majority group.

Wiger appreciated seeing someone actively challenge the existing hierarchy rather than accept a position near the bottom.

“That’s the type of stuff that usually we’re going to watch way later on in the game,” Wiger said.

She explained that contestants often hesitate to make moves against powerful alliances because they fear becoming immediate targets.

Lewis, however, appeared willing to take that risk.

Arocho shared her enthusiasm, noting that the partnership brought a different energy to the season.

The hosts also discussed how Carter initially seemed reluctant to create unnecessary conflict. Working with Lewis ultimately gave him an opportunity to influence the vote.

Their partnership helped turn what appeared to be a predictable Tribal Council into a significant strategic shift.

CBS/Getty Heidi Lagares-Greenblatt, Yam Yam Arocho and Carolyn Wiger at “Survivor 44” Final Tribal Council

Yam Yam Arocho Compares Season 51 to Merge Gameplay

Arocho pointed out that the unusually large tribe created an opportunity for more complicated strategy earlier than viewers might expect.

With 11 contestants navigating competing relationships, he compared the situation to the numbers typically seen after the merge.

“They’re basically playing that merge game episode 3,” Arocho said.

Wiger agreed that the larger group encouraged players to form new connections and reconsider existing loyalties.

The discussion also turned to Thien An, who helped organize the votes needed to challenge the majority alliance.

The hosts praised her willingness to take action despite not belonging to the original power structure.

Arocho emphasized that players outside the majority should not be underestimated simply because they initially lack the numbers.

The episode demonstrated how quickly a comfortable alliance can become vulnerable when overlooked players recognize their collective influence.

Patt Cannaday’s Exit Highlights the Importance of Relationships

Patt’s elimination surprised Wiger and Arocho, who discussed how the vote shifted away from other potential targets.

The hosts acknowledged that they were initially uncertain why Patt became the final choice.

However, they agreed that the outcome illustrated the dangers of relying too heavily on a seemingly secure alliance.

Wiger suggested that players must continue building relationships even when they believe they have enough votes to survive.

She pointed to Devin as an example of someone who maintains conversations with different people, even outside his closest connections.

The hosts also praised the outsiders for coordinating successfully rather than allowing the majority to dictate another elimination.

For Wiger and Arocho, the excitement came from watching contestants recognize an opportunity and act before it disappeared.

Their discussion suggests that Season 51’s larger tribes could continue encouraging bold decisions, shifting partnerships and unexpected outcomes as the competition unfolds.