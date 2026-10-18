‘Survivor 51’ Cast Member Jenna Doore Reveals If She Really Trusted Jelly and When She Knew She Was Wrong

* “Survivor 51,” Episode 4 spoilers ahead! *

While “Survivor 51″ host Jeff Probst has opened up about four women being voted out in a row, cast member Jenna Doore has addressed what took place before she was sent packing. That includes whether she truly trusted Jelly Loblack when it came to the Alexis Levine vote.

‘To Be Fully Honest…’

Jenna found herself in an unfortunate situation during Episode 4 when the two tribes were resorted into three. She found herself in a new group with Jelly and Alexis, as well as Devin Way and Ori-Jean Charles. What Jenna and Alexis didn’t know was that the others had already formed an alliance. On top of that, Devin was behind a plan to get Jenna kicked out of the game when it first started, and Jelly cast her vote for Jenna.

Now that Jenna has exited “Survivor 51,” she was asked by TV Insider, “Did you really trust Jelly was with you on the plan for the Alexis vote?”

“To be fully honest, yes, I did,” Jenna admitted.

Pointing out that she “was in a precarious situation the whole game,” she explained, “This tribal I went into being like, ‘All right, feel pretty good. Let’s go.’ And it’s not because we had this amazing relationship or even because they were so great at lying to me, which they were, but it was because I was all day long assessing the options and I was talking to Alexis and Ori, and Alexis is coming to me and she’s saying, ‘Devin and Jelly are coming for you.’ And I’m like, ‘Is this true? I don’t know Alexis. Is this true? Can I trust her? Let me corroborate the story with Ori.'”

Noting that she did go to Ori, she continued, “[H]e is like, “No, Jenna, we’re on the block. Tell us if there’s anything we can do.’ He is not corroborating this at all. He’s not saying Devin and Jelly are coming for me, so that leads me to believe Alexis is lying and she’s just desperate.”

While Jenna felt that meant Devin and Jelly weren’t targeting her, she did note that she was “nervous,” but could only put together “the pieces [she] had to work with,” adding, “I legitimately thought it makes sense that we could work together for this vote.”

Jenna Explains When She Knew She Was Wrong

Jenna also talked to TVLine about what went down during Episode 4, again noting that she assumed Alexis was desperate and that Ori wouldn’t corroborate the information about Jenna being a target, saying, “Of course he doesn’t, because he is not with this at all, but that’s not a part of my calculation.”

Explaining that she “really thought [she] was in the middle” of what was happening between her tribe members, she explained, “It’s obviously portrayed as if it’s me or Alexis. In my brain, it was Alexis or, on the other side, Jelly. That was the other target.”

“I loved how it aired because it was so suspenseful and amazing, but when the first vote is read and it’s ‘Jenna,’ that is when I do the hands in the face,” she recalled. “That is when I was like, I got it all wrong. Instantly, I knew.”