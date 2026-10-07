‘Survivor’ Rizo Velovic Weighs In on Season 51’s Unpredictable ‘Open Era’

“Survivor” alum Rizo Velovic sees plenty of unpredictability in the game as Season 51 moves deeper into its new “open era.”

Velovic, who competed on “Survivor 49” and “Survivor 50,” joined Liana Boraas and Mike Bloom on RHAP’s “Survivor 51 B&B” to discuss Episode 2 and how the latest format changes are affecting players.

The group examined everything from shifting alliances to the possibility of another major twist, with Velovic offering the perspective of someone who experienced the show’s evolving format firsthand.

With larger tribes already changing the game, the panel questioned whether flexible players could have an advantage as Season 51 continues.

Rizo Velovic Discusses ‘Survivor 51’ Open Era

Episode 2 demonstrated how quickly plans can change when players have numerous relationships to manage.

The purple tribe’s vote shifted after a seemingly simple conversation about crabs contributed to misunderstandings and changing alliances. Ana Sani ultimately became the target despite initially serving as a decoy option.

Rhode Island Rob also added another unpredictable element when he explored an unusual plan involving his idol and an attempt to vote for himself. The rules prevented him from casting a self-vote, adding another complication to an already unusual Tribal Council.

During the podcast, Velovic joined Boraas and Bloom in examining how those moments reflect a version of “Survivor” where players may need to respond quickly when conventional plans fall apart.

The season’s larger tribe configuration also creates more potential relationships for contestants to manage. With more players together, alliances do not necessarily have to remain as rigid as they might within a smaller tribe.

That flexibility could become even more valuable depending on what the game introduces next.

CBS Savannah Louie, Sage Ahrens-Nichols, Kristina Mills, Sophi Balerdi, and Rizo Velovic for “Survivor” Season 49: “A Fever Dream”

A Possible Mutiny Could Reshape ‘Survivor 51’

The RHAP panel also looked ahead to Episode 3 after the show teased another possible shakeup involving a mutiny and tribe visits.

Velovic offered predictions about how a mutiny could affect the season, while the group considered whether another change in tribal structure could redraw relationships that contestants have only recently established.

The possibility arrives after players have already dealt with uncertainty beyond strategy.

Brady’s thumb injury became a significant concern during Episode 2, while the podcast highlighted how Kristin handled the situation. The group also discussed Devin’s honesty surrounding a secret idol on the yellow tribe and how sharing information could affect trust.

Together, those developments leave contestants balancing strategic relationships, advantages and the physical difficulties of the game.

For Velovic, the unpredictable nature of Season 51 also offers a different perspective as a former player watching the format continue to evolve.

The first two episodes have already shown that a straightforward plan can change quickly. With another potential twist approaching, the ability to adjust may become increasingly important.

If the teased mutiny further disrupts the tribes, Season 51 could soon test just how flexible its players are willing to become.