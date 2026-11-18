* “Survivor 51” spoilers ahead! *

Last week’s episode of “Survivor 51” featured plenty of twists and turns, including a never-before-seen decision that will change this season’s outcome. It also saw both Danny Kilby and Kristin Flickinger voted out, with the latter player now revealing a hilarious behind-the-scenes mistake that she thinks made her look “ridiculous.”

When it comes to tonight’s episode of “Survivor,” it’s set to be just as action-packed and intensely dramatic. Find out why!

‘Wilder Than a Cat in a Bathtub’

CBS ‘Wilder Than a Cat in a Bathtub,” Episode 9 of ‘Survivor 51’

It’s probably important to know that Episode 9 of “Survivor 51” has been titled “Wilder Than a Cat in a Bathtub,” which definitely hints at the chaotic nature of what fans are about to see.

To be more specific, things get going when “[t]wo pairs celebrate their dramatic reversals of fortune back at camp,” according to CBS. “Elsewhere, castaways embark on a massive idol hunt, unaware a fake idol is hidden among them.” As if that weren’t enough to make viewers eager to tune in, CBS continues by noting that “jaws drop at Tribal Council when the Million-Dollar Coin Flip is revealed…”

And that’s not all! From the photos that give us a sneak peek at Episode 9, we can see conversations happening at camp with everyone involved, and discussions on the beach that are seemingly more private (and perhaps even more intriguing). On top of that, the players who are still in the game face two more physically demanding challenges that push them to the limits…

CBS ‘Wilder Than a Cat in a Bathtub,” Episode 9 of ‘Survivor 51’

CBS ‘Wilder Than a Cat in a Bathtub,” Episode 9 of ‘Survivor 51’

CBS ‘Wilder Than a Cat in a Bathtub,” Episode 9 of ‘Survivor 51’

CBS ‘Wilder Than a Cat in a Bathtub,” Episode 9 of ‘Survivor 51’

CBS ‘Wilder Than a Cat in a Bathtub,” Episode 9 of ‘Survivor 51’

CBS ‘Wilder Than a Cat in a Bathtub,” Episode 9 of ‘Survivor 51’

CBS ‘Wilder Than a Cat in a Bathtub,” Episode 9 of ‘Survivor 51’

CBS ‘Wilder Than a Cat in a Bathtub,” Episode 9 of ‘Survivor 51’

CBS ‘Wilder Than a Cat in a Bathtub,” Episode 9 of ‘Survivor 51’

CBS ‘Wilder Than a Cat in a Bathtub,” Episode 9 of ‘Survivor 51’

CBS ‘Wilder Than a Cat in a Bathtub,” Episode 9 of ‘Survivor 51’

CBS ‘Wilder Than a Cat in a Bathtub,” Episode 9 of ‘Survivor 51’

CBS ‘Wilder Than a Cat in a Bathtub,” Episode 9 of ‘Survivor 51’

CBS ‘Wilder Than a Cat in a Bathtub,” Episode 9 of ‘Survivor 51’

CBS ‘Wilder Than a Cat in a Bathtub,” Episode 9 of ‘Survivor 51’

CBS ‘Wilder Than a Cat in a Bathtub,” Episode 9 of ‘Survivor 51’

CBS ‘Wilder Than a Cat in a Bathtub,” Episode 9 of ‘Survivor 51’

CBS ‘Wilder Than a Cat in a Bathtub,” Episode 9 of ‘Survivor 51’

CBS ‘Wilder Than a Cat in a Bathtub,” Episode 9 of ‘Survivor 51’

CBS ‘Wilder Than a Cat in a Bathtub,” Episode 9 of ‘Survivor 51’

CBS ‘Wilder Than a Cat in a Bathtub,” Episode 9 of ‘Survivor 51’

CBS ‘Wilder Than a Cat in a Bathtub,” Episode 9 of ‘Survivor 51’

CBS ‘Wilder Than a Cat in a Bathtub,” Episode 9 of ‘Survivor 51’

CBS ‘Wilder Than a Cat in a Bathtub,” Episode 9 of ‘Survivor 51’

CBS ‘Wilder Than a Cat in a Bathtub,” Episode 9 of ‘Survivor 51’

CBS ‘Wilder Than a Cat in a Bathtub,” Episode 9 of ‘Survivor 51’

CBS ‘Wilder Than a Cat in a Bathtub,” Episode 9 of ‘Survivor 51’

CBS ‘Wilder Than a Cat in a Bathtub,” Episode 9 of ‘Survivor 51’

CBS ‘Wilder Than a Cat in a Bathtub,” Episode 9 of ‘Survivor 51’

CBS ‘Wilder Than a Cat in a Bathtub,” Episode 9 of ‘Survivor 51’

CBS ‘Wilder Than a Cat in a Bathtub,” Episode 9 of ‘Survivor 51’

CBS ‘Wilder Than a Cat in a Bathtub,” Episode 9 of ‘Survivor 51’

CBS ‘Wilder Than a Cat in a Bathtub,” Episode 9 of ‘Survivor 51’

CBS ‘Wilder Than a Cat in a Bathtub,” Episode 9 of ‘Survivor 51’

CBS ‘Wilder Than a Cat in a Bathtub,” Episode 9 of ‘Survivor 51’

CBS ‘Wilder Than a Cat in a Bathtub,” Episode 9 of ‘Survivor 51’

CBS ‘Wilder Than a Cat in a Bathtub,” Episode 9 of ‘Survivor 51’

CBS ‘Wilder Than a Cat in a Bathtub,” Episode 9 of ‘Survivor 51’

CBS ‘Wilder Than a Cat in a Bathtub,” Episode 9 of ‘Survivor 51’

CBS ‘Wilder Than a Cat in a Bathtub,” Episode 9 of ‘Survivor 51’

CBS ‘Wilder Than a Cat in a Bathtub,” Episode 9 of ‘Survivor 51’

Who Is Still Competing in ‘Survivor 51,’ Episode 9?

CBS ‘Survivor 51’ castaways

As Episode 9 kicks off, these castaways remain in the competition:

An “Thien An” Nguyen

Angelica “Jelly” Loblack

Carter Krull

Cristian Chavez

Devin Way

Eric Macksoud

Lewis Kelly

Maggie Nestor

Mike Pinsky

Sharonda Cox

See Episode 9 of “Survivor 51” on Wednesday, Nov. 18 (8 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming live on Paramount+ (Premium) and next day.