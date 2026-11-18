When it comes to tonight’s episode of “Survivor,” it’s set to be just as action-packed and intensely dramatic. Find out why!
‘Wilder Than a Cat in a Bathtub’
It’s probably important to know that Episode 9 of “Survivor 51” has been titled “Wilder Than a Cat in a Bathtub,” which definitely hints at the chaotic nature of what fans are about to see.
To be more specific, things get going when “[t]wo pairs celebrate their dramatic reversals of fortune back at camp,” according to CBS. “Elsewhere, castaways embark on a massive idol hunt, unaware a fake idol is hidden among them.” As if that weren’t enough to make viewers eager to tune in, CBS continues by noting that “jaws drop at Tribal Council when the Million-Dollar Coin Flip is revealed…”
And that’s not all! From the photos that give us a sneak peek at Episode 9, we can see conversations happening at camp with everyone involved, and discussions on the beach that are seemingly more private (and perhaps even more intriguing). On top of that, the players who are still in the game face two more physically demanding challenges that push them to the limits…
Who Is Still Competing in ‘Survivor 51,’ Episode 9?
As Episode 9 kicks off, these castaways remain in the competition:
An “Thien An” Nguyen
Angelica “Jelly” Loblack
Carter Krull
Cristian Chavez
Devin Way
Eric Macksoud
Lewis Kelly
Maggie Nestor
Mike Pinsky
Sharonda Cox
See Episode 9 of “Survivor 51” on Wednesday, Nov. 18 (8 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming live on Paramount+ (Premium) and next day.
What To Expect on Tonight’s ‘Survivor 51,’ Ep. 9 — Why ‘Jaws Drop at Tribal Council’