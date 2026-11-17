CBS isn’t waiting until the latest season of “Survivor” wraps to give fans something to look forward to.

On Monday, Nov. 16, the network unveiled its 2027 midseason primetime schedule, confirming when the beloved reality competition series will return for its 52nd season.

But perhaps even more exciting than the premiere date itself is a historic change to the show’s format. More than 26 years after “Survivor” made its television debut, the franchise is giving fans more time on the island than ever before during its regular weekly episodes.

CBS Announces Historic Change for ‘Survivor’ Season 52

“Survivor” will return on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2027, at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. For the first time in franchise history, however, the series will feature two-hour episodes every week.

The official “Survivor” Instagram account also celebrated the news Monday afternoon, sharing a promotional photo of longtime host Jeff Probst alongside the premiere date.

The announcement marks the second major expansion of the show’s runtime in less than four years.

In September 2023, CBS introduced 90-minute episodes with the premiere of Season 45. While the scheduling change initially coincided with the Hollywood strikes, the extended episodes became a regular fixture of the franchise.

For longtime viewers, an additional 30 minutes each week could mean a more comprehensive look at the relationships forming around camp, the conversations leading up to Tribal Council and the strategic decisions that ultimately determine who goes home.

It could also give lesser-featured castaways more screen time, something fans have frequently called for.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the season finale and accompanying aftershow will retain their three-hour runtime.

What We Know About ‘Survivor’ Season 52 So Far

Although CBS has yet to officially introduce the Season 52 cast, filming for the upcoming installment took place over the summer in Fiji’s Mamanuca Islands.

Probst will return for his 52nd consecutive season as host.

The upcoming installment will also mark the second season of what Probst has dubbed the “Open Era” of “Survivor,” which began with Season 51 this past September.

Following the franchise’s milestone 50th season, the reality competition series entered a period in which twists, advantages and other game elements from across its history could return without warning.

That opens the door for familiar elements from some of the show’s most memorable seasons to make a comeback, while keeping even the most devoted students of the game guessing.

‘Survivor’ Season 51 Is Still Underway

Of course, there’s still plenty of “Survivor” left to watch before February rolls around.

Season 51, which premiered Sept. 23, is heading into the final stretch of competition as the remaining castaways vie for the title of Sole Survivor.

The next episode, titled “Wilder Than a Cat in a Bathtub,” airs Wednesday, Nov. 18.

Fans can catch new episodes of “Survivor” on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. Episodes are also available to stream on Paramount+.

Come February, though, fans will officially have another half-hour to carve out of their Wednesday nights.