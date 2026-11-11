‘Survivor’ Alum Corinne Kaplan Reveals How Producers Chose Her Outfits for the Show

Former “Survivor” contestant Corinne Kaplan is sharing a behind-the-scenes look at how producers selected her clothing during her time on the show.

During the November 6 episode of “Where’s My Spin-Off?,” Kaplan and co-host Britney Haynes discussed “Survivor 51,” including the early merge, changing alliances and contestants’ clothing choices.

The conversation turned to Brady’s denim shorts, which prompted Kaplan to explain how much control contestants had over their wardrobes when she competed.

Kaplan revealed that producers selected her outfits and even asked her to wear a similar look when she returned for another season.

Corinne Kaplan Explains How ‘Survivor’ Producers Selected Her Clothes

While discussing Brady’s denim shorts, Haynes questioned whether contestants could choose their own clothing or had to follow specific wardrobe requirements.

Kaplan explained that when she first joined “Survivor,” producers asked contestants to prepare several clothing options.

However, they also requested an outfit that represented what each person wore to work.

Kaplan submitted different options, but producers rejected them until she provided a business suit.

“They were like, ‘Let us be clear, you need to be in a business suit,'” Kaplan recalled.

She explained that she did not normally wear business suits to work, but producers eventually approved a capri-style suit with heels.

According to Kaplan, contestants later discovered that the additional clothing options were unnecessary.

The outfit producers approved for her press appearances became the only clothing she could wear during the competition.

CBS ‘Survivor 51,’ Episode 7 (‘The Girl at the Prom’)

Corinne Kaplan Says Producers Wanted Her to Wear the Same Look Again

Kaplan also recalled preparing for her second appearance on “Survivor.”

Having already experienced the show’s wardrobe requirements, she hoped to bring clothing that better suited the outdoor environment.

However, producers had another idea.

Kaplan said they initially suggested that she dry-clean the business suit she wore during her first season.

When she refused, they asked her to find another blue business suit.

She eventually purchased one at Marshalls.

The new outfit featured full-length pants rather than the capri pants she previously wore.

Kaplan explained that contestants were once closely associated with their clothing, which influenced the show’s wardrobe decisions.

Although she does not know whether producers follow the same rules today, she remembered having very little flexibility.

Corinne Kaplan Shares Why Comfortable Clothing Matters on ‘Survivor’

Kaplan also explained why she considers denim shorts an unusual choice for the competition.

During her first season, she lost 22 pounds and had to fold over the waistband of her pants to keep them from falling.

She said adjustable clothing was especially helpful during the longer seasons.

Kaplan recommended items with drawstrings or other features that allowed contestants to adjust their fit.

She also recalled producers asking her to boil her clothes because of concerns about parasites.

However, her dry-clean-only suit had a satin lining, and she worried that boiling it would ruin the outfit.

Kaplan ultimately refused.

Her experiences gave listeners a different perspective on the clothing contestants wear while competing.

Although Kaplan acknowledged that today’s contestants have different wardrobe options, her stories showed how much planning once went into even the simplest parts of appearing on “Survivor.”