‘Survivor 51’ Star Maggie Explains Why Trust Matters Ahead of Episode 8

“Survivor 51” contestant Maggie Nestor is making it clear that trust plays an important role in her strategy as the competition continues.

In a sneak peek of Episode 8, shared by TVLine on November 10, Maggie confronts fellow contestant Mike after he reveals information about a potential vote against Kristen.

The conversation gives viewers a closer look at how the remaining players are managing their alliances and deciding whom they can trust.

With another Tribal Council approaching, Maggie wants Mike to understand how sharing information can affect his position in the game.

Maggie Questions Mike About Sharing Information With Kristen

The preview begins with Mike explaining why he decided to tell Kristen about a plan to vote her out.

Mike says he felt uncomfortable supporting a plan that other players brought to him at the last minute.

He also points out that several people involved in the decision initially did not want to include him.

“I’m sorry that I told Kristen,” Mike says, before explaining that he felt he had limited options.

Maggie responds by encouraging him to consider why he received the information so late.

She explains that the timing might indicate that other contestants have concerns about whether he can keep their plans private.

Maggie also reminds Mike that seven players were involved in the proposed vote.

According to Maggie, the group expected Mike to share the information with Kristen, which is exactly what happened.

CBS ‘Survivor 51,’ Episode 7 (‘The Girl at the Prom’)

Maggie Explains How Trust Can Affect Alliances on ‘Survivor 51’

As the conversation continues, Maggie points to other moments when Mike received information later than his fellow contestants.

She references both the proposed Kristen vote and the earlier vote involving Brady.

Maggie believes those situations reveal how the other players currently view Mike’s reliability.

Although she expresses frustration, Maggie also makes it clear that she still wants to work with him.

“Even me, like I want to work with you,” she tells Mike.

However, she questions whether he can keep future voting plans confidential.

Her comments show that she is thinking about the long-term importance of maintaining relationships within the game.

For Maggie, having enough votes to carry out a plan matters, but knowing that everyone involved will follow through is equally important.

‘Survivor 51’ Episode 8 Preview Highlights Maggie’s Strategic Approach

Later in the preview, Maggie explains why Mike’s decision bothered her.

She believes the group had enough votes to make a significant move against Kristen.

However, Mike’s decision to warn Kristen changed the situation before the players could carry out their original plan.

Maggie describes the proposed vote as a major opportunity for the group.

She also expresses disappointment that the information reached Kristen so quickly.

While the conversation focuses on Mike’s decision, it also highlights Maggie’s approach to the competition.

She wants to build alliances with players who can communicate clearly and protect information when necessary.

The preview ends without revealing whether Maggie and Mike can move forward with a stronger understanding.

Their conversation leaves viewers wondering how the group will approach its next vote and whether Mike can rebuild trust with his fellow contestants.

“Survivor 51” Episode 8 airs Wednesday, November 11, at 8 p.m. on CBS.