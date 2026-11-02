Jeff Probst Addresses ‘Formidable Women’ on ‘Survivor 51’ Despite Never-Before-Seen Situation

* “Suvivor 51″ spoilers ahead! *

Along with there being quite a bit of buzz about “Survivor 51” contestants, the show’s host has also been the topic of a fair share of conversations lately. For instance, fans reacted to what Jeff Probst did (and didn’t) say about this season’s action and players, and there’s been speculation about who could replace him and what new role he could fill.

He’s also addressed a difference to the future “Survivor” casting that will change the game forever. That’s not to mention the fact that he just ended up in a bizarre romantic situation on “The Simpsons.”

On top of that, Probst has now discussed this season’s “formidable women” amid a situation that’s never been seen on the show.

Probst Says It’s Clear ‘How Formidable the Women Are This Season’

Following Episode 6 of “Survivor 51,” Probst took to Instagram to share his weekly “Field Notes.”

While touching on certain points of the gameplay, he noted that various players have been “fully embracing who they are,” and mentioned, “THAT is what we look for in a player.”

“And … we got to see it with Maggie [Nestor],” Probst continued while calling the West Virginia farmer “socially gifted,” “compelling” and “authentic,” while adding that she “[w]ants a fun adventure” and “[w]ants to play.” He also wrote, “She has already made one of the biggest early season moves we’ve ever seen, giving two extra votes to Kilby and Lewis. … Then this week she takes the hammock and uses it as a net to try and catch fish for her tribe.”

“The Summit offered another chance to see players displaying these qualities,” Probst wrote, then referred to Sharonda Cox while adding, “When it came to the decision of who would go to Exile Island, Sharonda’s social strategy was on full display.”

Indeed, Sharonda made key decisions and major moves that showed how competitive she can be when it’s time to play the game.

The host then brought up Kristin Flickinger, saying, “I meet people all the time who tell me they’ve been applying for years but haven’t even gotten a call back yet. Kristin is a great example of why you can never give up. 25 years… two and a half decades… of applying… and it finally lined up. And now here she is in the thick of it, with a broken foot and a powerful advantage — and while we’re still early in the season, she is already a very clear fan favorite.”

Although Probst did touch on men who are competing this season, he focused on “strong women,” telling his social media followers and fans of the show, “These examples of Maggie,

Sharonda and Kristin, give a clear sense of just how formidable the women are this season.”

CBS ‘Survivor 51’ castaways

In Probst’s latest “Field Notes” post, “he deviates from the general shout outs and turns to the women left in the game — only 5, if you were wondering,” Surviving Tribal points out.

If you haven’t noticed, before Ori Jean-Charles went home during Episode 6, only women had been voted off the show — Aaliyah Puglia (Episode 1), Ana Sani (Episode 2), Patt Cannaday (Episode 3) and Jenna Doore (Episode 4), as well as Alexis Levine and Linnea Capobianco (both Episode 5). Rob Antonson also said goodbye, but his exit in Episode 3 was voluntary.

As it stands, here are the remaining 13 contestants: