Carter Krull Explains the Special Skills That Help Him Last on ‘Survivor 51’

Carter Krull, a livestock farmer from Iowa, is among the contestants still standing on “Survivor 51,” and he has a special skill set that is helping him last on the show.

Farming.

He’s 24 years old and from Rock Rapids, Iowa, according to “Survivor.”

“Sometimes in life farmers get a bad rep. They might be overlooked as just a dumb farmer. I’m not saying I’m not a dumb farmer,” Krull said during the show. “At the end of the day, farmers are still crafty. … We can make something with nothing.” He described himself to Entertainment Weekly as “Adventurous, competitive, determined.”

Carter Krull Used His Skills to Build a ‘Sack Swing’

The Des Moines Register noted that Krull and another contestant built a “sack swing” during episode six.

According to that newspaper, Krull has some other potential advantages that are serving him well on “Survivor.”

He’s a “professional mover with his aptly-named moving company ‘MOVE MOVE MOVE'” and was a football player at the University of Sioux Falls and at Central Lyon High School in Iowa, according to the Des Moines Register.

He is also a “hardworking livestock farmer, with a YouTube page full of fluffy cows,” the newspaper noted. In addition, Krull told EW that he opened a “snow cone truck.” Added Krull: “I’ve always had a passion for woodworking. My Grandpa Shaffer built his own house – so that’s why. My high school shop teacher Grant Engel showed me how to work with epoxy. I love making epoxy river/resin tables!”

Krull described the origins of the moving company. “I’ve always had a passion for woodworking. My Grandpa Shaffer built his own house – so that’s why. My high school shop teacher Grant Engel showed me how to work with epoxy. I love making epoxy river/resin tables!One of my buddies and I started a moving company from scratch. Started by doing some pretty small, odds and ends moving, and now are helping people relocate all across the U.S. We spent most of our time in the name department…it’s called MOVE MOVE MOVE!” he told EW.

Carter Krull Has Said That He Hopes People Will Underestimate Him

Krull gave a clue to his strategies for the show.

“If people underestimate me in this game, that’d be the best thing that would happen,” Krull said, according to “Survivor’s” Instagram page.

His Instagram page is filled with photos from the season. Earlier posts include photos and videos of bulls and farm life, including livestock auctions.

in 2021 for the University of Sioux Falls athletics. That page defined his major as “Entrepreneurial Studies.” However, he ended up not playing. In 2020, the season was cancelled due to the pandemic.

Krull was quite the athlete in high school, though, according to the roster. “Played baseball, basketball, football, and competed in track and field. Point guard on the basketball team. Lined up at wingback, defensive back, and kicker in football. Shortstop and center fielder for the baseball team,” it says.

The bio also gives a sense of Krull’s family: “Son of Korey and Valerie Krull with siblings: Brooklyn and Ross.”