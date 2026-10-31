Who Could Replace Jeff Probst? Past ‘Survivor’ Winner Has an Idea That Would See the Host in a New Role

When it comes to “Survivor,” there are a few things that fans can count on. Each season will feature game-changing twists, predictably unpredictable drama will occur and Jeff Probst will lead the way as the show’s host.

But what would happen if Probst left the show? Who would step in as his replacement? Well, it turns out that one former “Survivor” winner has an idea for who would be the ideal choice for the gig. That’s not to mention what Probst could do next if he were to transition into a new role that kept him in the middle of the action.

Should the Next ‘Survivor’ Host Be a Former Winner?

It’s hard to imagine “Survivor” without Probst thanks to the fact that he has hosted the long-running show for 26 years, since its premiere in May 2000. Fortunately for fans who want him to stick around as long as possible, he talked to The Hollywood Reporter last month about both the future of the show and his continuing role as host, saying, “I don’t see an end in sight right now.”

But if and when he decides to step aside, Ethan Zohn, the winner of Season 3’s “Survivor: Africa,” has a suggestion for who could be the next host.

“I’d like to see someone from outside the Survivor universe, or maybe it’s a host from a Survivor in a different country, something along those lines,” Zohn told TV Insider.

“Does someone who hosts Survivor need to have won the show?” Zohn then asked. “Do you need to go through the full experience of Survivor, having been voted off and won, and maybe, I’m just throwing it out there, have survived something in real life, like a cancer diagnosis[?]”

If that sounds like he might have someone specific in mind, that’s because he does. Himself.

He noted, “I’ve been voted out, I’ve won the show, I’ve survived cancer twice. Hey, I’m throwing my name in that hat. Why not? Let’s do it. I’ve been close to death on Survivor and in real life, I have some experience.”

‘Do We Really Need a Host?’

Getty Jeff Probst

Zohn proposing himself as the next “Survivor” host isn’t the only idea that the former winner mentioned. He also brought up an idea that came from former player Tyson Apostol, telling TV Insider, “There’s a case to be made that Jeff stays on board as a voiceover.”

He then asked, “Do we really need a host?”

Zohn explained to TV Insider that instead of the show going ahead with a typical host, it could switch things up and instead have someone there to “go through the motions” as the players navigate the game. Probst could stay on in a new role, which would see him “open the show, he can close the show, he can lead into challenges, he can do the voiceover.” Zohn added, “Maybe there’s a hybrid role for Jeff Probst and some new person in the future.”

As for who that “new person” would be, Zohn suggested another possibility, noting that there could be multiple hosts who take turns leading the show before fans decide (and vote for) who they want to see in the role in the long run.