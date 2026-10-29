‘Survivor 51’ Contestants Reveal Their ‘Searing Hot’ Thoughts About the Show

As the “Survivor 51” action continues, the show’s players are surely experiencing countless emotions and pondering plenty of possibilities and perspectives. Granted, they can’t always share their potentially buzzworthy comments on while the cameras are still rolling.

Fortunately for fans, the contestants of this season (and previous seasons) have now opened up about their intriguing opinions.

Do you agree or disagree with these arguably iffy or spot-on sentiments?

The Players Were Asked to Share ‘Controversial’ Opinions

CBS Angelica ‘Jelly’ Loblack and Devin Way, ‘Survivor 51’

While viewers are in the middle of the onscreen action, Entertainment Weekly caught up with contestants during the “Survivor 51” premiere event, which took place after filming had wrapped up. Each player was asked “to share their most controversial takes about the franchise — and boy, did they deliver.” In fact, they offered what EW described as “searing hot takes on the franchise.” Oh my!

Of course, you might want to keep in mind that because the “Survivor 51” cast were aware of the season’s outcome when they offered their answers, what they said could be guarded to prevent spoilers. On the other hand, they might also be giving fans a glimpse at what may come.

On top of that, “Thien An Nguyen didn’t attend the 51 premiere where we collected these gems, so we unfortunately weren’t able to get her hot take,” EW explained while also starting that “Rob Antonson didn’t fully understand the assignment,” but was still included. That’s not to overlook the fact that EW “caught up with a few special Survivor alums and asked them to join in on the fun.”

You might also want to keep in mind that “Survivor” episodes are highly edited due to various requirements, according to CineMontage (the Journal of the Motion Picture Editors Guild), which means that we might not always see what really goes down when the action heats up and what certain players may have said at the time.

Although we have no doubt that “Survivor” fans have a few opinions of their own, keep reading to find out what the players really have to say about the show.

Gameplay, Idols, Challenges and More!

CBS Jenna Doore and Alexis Levine, ‘Survivor 51’

When it comes to the opinions that “Survivor” players decided to share with Entertainment Weekly, they include everything from how to maneuver the game to what we should see in the future and so much more.

Here is what the “Survivor” players had to say…

Linnea Capobianco: “STFU for the first 3 days and you’ll be good.”

Lewis Kelly: “Being a bad player is good gameplay.”

Aaliyah Puglia: “I want an Idol only season.”

Brady Booker: “Jonathan should’ve won :)”

Sharonda Cox: “Fire-making challenge is a cop out.”

Cristian Chavez: “Villains aren’t ALWAYS the rude ones ;)”

Ana Sani: “Making friends on the show is OVERRATED.”

Danny Kilby: “Final 2’s are just better.”

Angelica “Jelly” Loblack: “Bring back the Super Idol!”

Mike Pinsky: “Final 4 fire-making is the best because it allows great players to WIN.”

CBS Kristin Flickinger, ‘Survivor 51’

Kristin Flickinger: “Queer vs. Straight Survivor”

Carter Krull: “Go guys can win Survivor (#GoHawks!)”

Alexis Levine: “Disaster Tribe is good luck.”

Eric Macksoud: “Survivor Nicaragua is CRIMINALLY underrated.”

Maggie Nestor: “Big personalities make good Survivor players!”

Devin Way: “We shouldn’t get shots in the dark.”

CBS Devin Way, ‘Survivor 51’

Patt Cannaday: “More people should be naked.”

Ori Jean-Charles: “Survivor 51 is the greatest season ever! Not just New Era, but EVER!!!”

Jenna Doore: “New Era is where it’s at!!!!”

Rob Antonson: “Expect a lot of twists that you have never seen before!!”

Sifu Alsup (Survivor 45): “New Era is better, but we need to make it 30 days & more camp life!! (2 tribes only)”

Rizo Velovic (Survivor 49 & 50): “Savannah is a Top 10 winner.”

David Kinne (Survivor 48): “I should have won.”

Kamilla Karthigesu (Survivor 48 & 50): “An Achilles tear doesn’t require a medevac (Kyle’s weak).”