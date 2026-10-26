‘Survivor 51’ Stars Kilby and Lewis Impress Former Players With Their Tribal Council Strategy

“Survivor 51” contestants Kilby and Lewis earned praise from two former players after standing firm during a tense Tribal Council that could have ended their alliance.

During the most recent episode of Hurrdat Entertainment’s “Where’s My Spin-Off?” podcast, host Corinne Kaplan and guest Eliza Orlins discussed the pair’s determination to protect each other despite pressure from their tribemates.

Both women admitted they initially worried Kilby would abandon Lewis to protect his own position. Instead, his decision to remain loyal became one of their favorite moments of the episode.

“I was just so impressed with Kilby in this episode and Lewis, too,” Orlins said.

‘Survivor 51’ Kilby Earns Praise for Staying Loyal to Lewis

Kaplan and Orlins explained that Kilby faced a difficult decision when three other players pressured him to change his vote.

With Lewis facing elimination, Kilby could have joined the majority and avoided a potentially risky Tribal Council outcome.

Instead, he refused to turn against his ally.

“That takes a lot of fortitude,” Orlins said, describing the pressure Kilby faced.

The former contestant believed the majority’s promises to work with Kilby offered little long-term security. She argued that keeping Lewis in the game gave Kilby a stronger position moving forward.

Kaplan agreed, admitting she feared the numbers would convince Kilby to switch sides.

“I was so scared that Kilby was just going to turn on Lewis,” she said.

The hosts also highlighted how quickly the opposing players reconsidered their positions when the vote threatened to reach a rock-drawing tiebreaker.

For Orlins, Kilby’s willingness to accept that risk demonstrated unexpected confidence.

“I didn’t know they had that in them,” she said of Kilby and Lewis.

CBS ‘Survivor 51,’ Episode 5 Tribal Council

Maggie’s Extra Votes Helped Change the Game

The former “Survivor” players also credited Maggie with helping create the opportunity for Kilby and Lewis to survive.

Orlins explained that Maggie received an advantage allowing her to give another player an extra vote. However, she recognized that a single additional vote would not provide enough support.

Maggie decided to contribute an extra vote she had already acquired earlier in the season, giving the pair two additional votes to use.

“Giving them one extra vote does nothing. Giving them two gives them a fighting chance,” Orlins explained.

Kaplan initially misunderstood how the advantage worked but praised Maggie once Orlins clarified the decision.

“Maggie, you also deserve flowers this episode as well,” Kaplan said.

The hosts viewed her willingness to sacrifice a valuable advantage as an important contribution to the Tribal Council outcome.

Former ‘Survivor’ Players See Promise in Season 51

Beyond the individual moves, Kaplan and Orlins expressed enthusiasm for the season’s focus on relationships and authentic gameplay.

Orlins said the contestants feel more like ordinary people navigating a social experiment than players trying to build personal brands.

“These are genuinely like normal human beings in a social experiment, which is what I prefer the show to be,” she said.

The hosts also appreciated how the season has allowed contestants to reveal personal stories through conversations rather than relying exclusively on confessionals.

For Kaplan and Orlins, Kilby and Lewis’ loyalty offered another example of the compelling personal decisions driving “Survivor 51.”

Their alliance still faces challenges, but the former players believe their latest move deserves recognition.