‘Survivor 51’s Maggie Sparks a Buzz Over Jeff Probst’s Episode 5 Comments

* “Survivor 51” spoilers ahead! *

The fifth episode of “Survivor 51” featured major moves and intense drama that involved plenty of players, including Alexis Levine and Linnea Capobianco, who became the latest in a historic streak of women being voted out.

Of course, that’s not to overlook what Maggie Nestor was up to… which is just what host Jeff Probst appears to have done.

‘Seems Like You Missed Something…?’

CBS Maggie Nestor, ‘Survivor 51’

Following Episode 5, Probst took to Instagram to share his weekly “Field Notes,” which include reflections on what has just happened on the show. Often prompting conversations in the comments that involve fans sharing their own opinions on what was seen on screens, the host’s newest post has created a buzz due to what it didn’t include. It even left Maggie “clearly shocked,” and led her to “[call] him out,” according to CinemaBlend.

“Wow… interesting…,” Maggie wrote in the comments after checking out Probst’s post. “Field Notes: two pages dedicated to Lewis and His blood ring…? 🤔 ‘Hero shot of Brady…’ 🤢 no one else mentioned… ? Tribal 2: ‘Kilby and Lewis made a big move.’ ❤️ Seems like you missed something…?🤔👀💃🏻”

Maggie’s comment resulted in hundreds of reactions and plenty of replies from social media users, including one person who wrote, “[Maggie,] they are missing something BIG!!! That epic tribal was allllllll you and you weren’t even sitting there 💅🏻💅🏻💅🏻 iconic move so clever so excited to see how it plays out!!”

“You ran that other tribes tribal council from another beach. You deserve all the accolades 👏🏻,” added another “Survivor 51” viewer.

Someone else left a comment, saying, “ABSOLUTELY WHY ARE YOU NOT GETTING THE CREDIT YOU DESERVE QUEEN???”

What Did Jeff Include in His Episode 5 Field Notes?

“POST TRIBAL: I’m often asked HOW we decide WHEN to share the personal story of a player,” Probst wrote in his latest Feild Notes. “There certainly isn’t a formula. The decision is ultimately part of a season-long structure of what to reveal about who and when — both game play and personal stories.”

“The decision to include the WHY stories for Ori, Devin and Alexis made sense because this group, including Jelly, had just come together to control a vote,” he continued. “That kind of moment can create a sense of bonding called collective effervescence among those involved. And that bonding can lead to an even more personal level of sharing. That’s what happened as they returned from Tribal that night and immediately started sharing those stories. It was the continuation of an extended moment playing out in real time.”

He also noted that “[t]ruly organic situations like this are one of the staples of Survivor,” explaining that they “don’t push for them, we never expect them, but when they happen, they are often some of the most powerful moments of any season.”

As Maggie mentioned, Probst also touched on the situations around Lewis Kelly, Daniel Kilby and Brady Booker, while mentioning the “Blood Idol,” Immunity Challenge and double Tribal Councils, which all added to the twists, turns and unexpected outcome of Episode 5.