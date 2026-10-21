What To Expect on Tonight’s ‘Survivor 51,’ Ep. 5 — Double Jeopardy, a Never-Before-Seen Advantage and a ‘Shocking Standoff’

Last week’s episode of “Survivor 51” featured a game-changing tribe swap that turned two groups into three, which put wedding photographer Jenna Doore in a position that led her to trust the wrong person and, in turn, be voted out.

When the new episode airs, the action continues with twists, turns and some seriously intense drama!

Tears Will Be Seen During Double Tribal Councils

CBS Jeff Probst, ‘Survivor 51,’ Episode 5 (‘Not Here to Get a Pedicure’)

Episode 5, “Not Here to Get a Pedicure,” takes full advantage of the Open Era — i.e. anything can happen and players should anticipate unpredictable shakeups — by granting one played “a never-before-seen advantage,” according to CBS.

Although that would surely be enough to keep viewers captivated throughout the episode, things take another turn when the next “Immunity Challenge comes with double jeopardy” due to the fact that “two tribes face tribal council,” CBS notes. Multiplying the number of tribal councils results in “high drama – with tears and a shocking standoff…”

Keep scrolling to see photos of the action from “Survivor 51,” Episode 5, and don’t miss the sneak peek below!

CBS ‘Survivor 51,’ Episode 5 (‘Not Here to Get a Pedicure’)

CBS ‘Survivor 51,’ Episode 5 (‘Not Here to Get a Pedicure’)

CBS ‘Survivor 51,’ Episode 5 (‘Not Here to Get a Pedicure’)

CBS ‘Survivor 51,’ Episode 5 (‘Not Here to Get a Pedicure’)

CBS ‘Survivor 51,’ Episode 5 (‘Not Here to Get a Pedicure’)

CBS ‘Survivor 51,’ Episode 5 (‘Not Here to Get a Pedicure’)

CBS ‘Survivor 51,’ Episode 5 (‘Not Here to Get a Pedicure’)

CBS ‘Survivor 51,’ Episode 5 (‘Not Here to Get a Pedicure’)

See a Sneak Peek of the Next ‘Survivor’ Episode

“I don’t know what to do,” Maggie Nestor says in a sneak peek of Episode 5 that was posted on Instagram by “Survivor.” In the clip she’s talking to professional wrestler Brady Booker, the player who sliced off part of his finger earlier in the game.

Brady then shares his thoughts in a private conversation with the camera, saying, “What I’ve kind of felt about Maggie from the jump is she’s so unpredictable. She’s so flippy-floppy, wishy-washy. Oh, ‘I can do this,’ or, ‘Oh, maybe I shouldn’t,’ or, ‘Oh, I have to pee,’ or, ‘Oh, maybe I have to poop, too.'”

“Like, she don’t know what the hell’s going on,” he continues. “She’s flipping every time she has a thought, and it’s scary, and it’s annoying, and I love her, and she’s a sweetheart, but God dang it, stop it! Driving me crazy. I mean, I’m a psychopath, but I, I couldn’t live like that.”

The video then flips back to Maggie, who tells Brady, “We stay Toka strong, and we make it to the merge, dude, we got that extra vote. I could make a big move.”

Brady then shares his private response, again to the camera, telling viewers at home, “Maggie’s extra vote is a problem because it’s supposed to be used between us, and realistically, … it was supposed to be mine to dictate. The reason she got it from me was because of how frantic she was. I found the extra vote, and she’s going, ‘I’m on the bottom. I’m on the bottom.’ It’s just so unpredictable… I can’t take it. … And so I think that maybe the extra vote isn’t good in Maggie’s hands.”

The newest episode of “Survivor 51” airs tonight, Wednesday, Oct. 21 (8 PM, ET/PT) on CBS, and will be streaming live on Paramount+ (Premium).