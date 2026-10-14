‘Survivor 51’ Episode 4: Release Date, Time and What to Know

“Survivor 51” continues its unpredictable start with a new episode arriving Wednesday, October 14.

After three episodes filled with shifting alliances, strategic decisions and surprising eliminations, the remaining contestants are preparing for another round of competition.

The season’s Open Era format has introduced fresh opportunities for players to navigate the game, with relationships and individual strategies continuing to evolve.

Episode 4, titled “That’s the Magic of Survivor,” will bring viewers back to the island as the castaways compete to stay in the running for the title of Sole Survivor.

Here is everything fans need to know about the upcoming episode, including when and where to watch.

When Does ‘Survivor 51’ Episode 4 Air?

“Survivor 51” Episode 4 premieres Wednesday, October 14, at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

According to an October 14 report from , the episode is titled “That’s the Magic of Survivor.”

Fans can watch the episode live on CBS, with streaming available through Paramount+.

The series will continue releasing new episodes on Wednesday evenings at 8 p.m. ET throughout the remainder of the season, according to the report.

With the competition still in its early stages, each new episode gives contestants another opportunity to strengthen their positions before the next Tribal Council.

Which Contestants Remain on ‘Survivor 51’?

Seventeen contestants remain in the competition heading into Episode 4.

The remaining castaways are Devin, Mike, Thien, Maggie, Eric, Jelly, Alexis, Carter, Danny, Lewis, Ori, Kristin, Jenna, Sharonda, Cristian, Linnea and Brady.

Each player enters the next episode with the opportunity to build relationships, influence decisions and potentially change the direction of the game.

The early episodes have already demonstrated how quickly the competition can shift when contestants reconsider their alliances or recognize new opportunities.

For some players, maintaining trust within their groups could prove important as the season progresses.

Others may look for ways to establish stronger individual positions while keeping their long-term strategies flexible.

The remaining cast also represents a variety of personalities and approaches, creating opportunities for new partnerships and unexpected gameplay.

As the numbers continue to decrease, contestants must balance their immediate safety with decisions that could affect their chances later in the season.

CBS “Permanent Uncertainty” – Castaways embark upon the Open Era of Survivor when they are marooned in remote Fiji and battle to win $1 million. The catchphrase of the season, “permanent uncertainty,” comes into play as soon as the castaways reach the beach and discover that one player must leave to go on a mysterious journey. Then, the first tribal council pits two allies against each other in a dramatic battle of wills, on the two-hour season 51 premiere of SURVIVOR, Wednesday, Sept. 23 (8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Pictured: Brady Booker Photo: Robert Voets/CBS ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

What Can Fans Expect From Episode 4?

The upcoming episode follows a busy opening stretch of “Survivor 51,” which has featured several notable strategic developments.

The season marks a return to an all-civilian cast following the milestone 50th season.

That distinction gives this group of competitors an opportunity to establish their own identities and make their mark on the franchise.

Although specific details about Episode 4’s challenges and Tribal Council have not been confirmed in the DraftKings Network report, the title suggests another installment focused on the show’s unpredictable nature.

The episode will also provide another look at how the remaining contestants respond to the changing dynamics of the competition.

With 17 players still pursuing the title, there is plenty of room for new alliances, strategic risks and memorable moments.

“Survivor 51” Episode 4 airs October 14 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and will be available through Paramount+.