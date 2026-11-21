Fans are well aware of the fact that the winner of “Survivor” usually takes home a $1 million prize (or a fraction of it after taxes) and it’s surely no surprise that host Jeff Probst makes quite a bit of money from the show.

However, you might not have realized that some castaways have fortunes that are pretty darn impressive, including the following former players who are currently the richest contestants of all time.

‘Survivor’ Castaways with $1.5 Million to $16 Million

Getty Elisabeth Hasselbeck

Check out the following former “Survivor” castaways who have at least $1 million…

Candace Smith – Net Worth: $1.5 million (Source: Celebrity Net Worth)

Appearing on “Survivor: Tocantins,” Smith is an “attorney, actress, model, and beauty queen who has a net worth of $1.5 million,” according to Celebrity Net Worth. Along with being one of “Barker’s Beauties” seen on “The Price is Right,” she also had roles on “Entourage” and “Hawaii Five-0.”

Rob Mariano – Net Worth: $2 million (Source: Celebrity Net Worth)

“Survivor” fans have seen Mariano — or “Boston Rob” — on multiple seasons, making him one of the most recognizable stars of the long-running franchise. These days, he makes money via public appearances, by writing a book titled “The Boston Rob Rulebook,” and by launching his own production company called Murlonio Productions, LLC.

Russell Hantz – Net Worth: $2 million (Source: Celebrity Net Worth)

Another “Survivor” alum who has competed on multiple seasons, Hantz is also an entrepreneur and “former oilfield business owner,” Celebrity Net Worth notes. “Outside of television, he has maintained a career in business and media, including real estate ventures and online content,” including both a podcast and YouTube channel.

Elisabeth Hasselbeck – Net Worth: $16 million (Source: Celebrity Net Worth)

After finding fame on “Survivor: The Australian Outback,” Hasselbeck went on to land a spot on “The View” that lasted from 2003 to 2013. She then moved over to Fox News for a stint that only lasted for two years.

‘Survivor’ Castaways with $40 Million to $200 Million

Getty Jeff Kent

Here are the richest former castaways that top the list of wealthy “Survivor” alumni…

Jeff Kent – Net Worth: $40 million (Source: Celebrity Net Worth)

While reality TV fans will know Kent from “Survivor: Philippines,” sports fans will know him as a former professional baseball player. Although he retired in 2008, he once played on teams like Toronto Blue Jays, New York Mets, San Francisco Giants, Houston Astros and Los Angeles Dodgers.

Jimmy Johnson – Net Worth: $45 million (Source: Celebrity Net Worth)

Johnson is another sports world professional who is also a former castaway. Popping up on “Survivor: Nicaragua,” he was “the head coach for Oklahoma State University and the University of Miami, before becoming lead coach for the Dallas Cowboys,” Just Jared explains. “He won two Super Bowls with them, and finished his career with the Miami Dolphins before becoming an analyst and sportscaster.”

Brendan Synnott – Net Worth: $80 million (Source: Just Jared)

A contestant on “Survivor: Tocantins,” Synnott was also the co-founder and CEO of a natural food brand called Bear Naked, which was was bought by Kellogg’s in 2007 for $80 million, according to Inc.

David Samson – Net Worth: $200 million (Source: Celebrity Net Worth)

“By far, David Samson is the richest alum from the show,” Just Jared notes. The “Survivor: Cagayan” player who is worth $200 million, “previously launched a news distribution company and worked for Morgan Stanley, before becoming a Montreal Expos executive VP.” On top of that, Samson and his stepfather “purchased the Miami Marlins,” and he acted as the team’s “president until 2017.”