* “Survivor 51” spoilers ahead! *

While fans have witnessed quite a bit of drama on “Survivor 51,” there has also been some action that viewers didn’t get to see.

That includes something that happened to newly voted out castaway Kristin Flickinger who has “share[d] a hilarious behind-the-scenes story involving a boat, a broken foot and a whole lot of waving,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

For a little context before we get to the funny story from Kristin, during a reward challenge in Episode 2, Hollywood Outbreak notes that the fierce player “fell from a cargo net and injured her foot.”

Although viewers saw the incident take place, they didn’t see what happened when Kristin’s foot was checked out by the show’s medical staff. When Entertainment Weekly asked about the injury, she explained, “There’s a secret scene that shows the meeting with Dr. Barry… I met with him then and he said, ‘Yeah, we saw it happen. We know what kind of break it is.'”

To be exact, after Kristin says she suffered from “a three-millimeter spiral pseudo-Jones fracture,” and although she was cleared to continue playing after the initial injury and says she is “healed up enough now,” she has also revealed something rather embarrassing that happened related to her broken foot.

Kristin’s Mistake Led to a ‘Silly’ Moment

CBS Kristin Flickinger on ‘Survivor 51’

“Would you like a behind the scenes exclusive?” Kristin asked The Hollywood Reporter during a chat that followed her Episode 8 exit. The answer from THR was obviously, “Of course!”

“Okay, for the Summit. This is a funny, this is a silly one, but when I got selected for the Summit, I was so excited,” Kristin recalled. “I walked down to the boat to get on and go out, and the boat was out a little ways, so I waded out up to my knees, and I was waving to everybody.”

“I was waiting, I was waving, and I was waiting for the boat to come in,” she continued, and although it might seem like she’s merely being a little repetitive while telling the story, it turns out that she was accurately noting exactly what had happened. She added, “I don’t know how long I stood there. I probably said goodbye to everybody and waved five times before I realized I had to walk out to the boat. I looked ridiculous.”

Granted, the “silly” situation didn’t end there. Because of Kristin’s foot injury, things didn’t go any smoother after she realized she had to make her way to the boat and climb aboard.

“I had to wade far out there, and I had a broken foot, and it’s up to my waist,” she said. “So I went to the back of the boat where it was not moving as much and hoisted myself up. I was like, oh my God. I don’t know what I thought. It was just going to come in and scoop me.”