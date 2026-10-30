Deleted Scene From ‘Survivor 51’ Ep. 6 Reveals One Player Sparks Suspicions With Their Lies

* “Survivor 51” spoilers ahead! *

The sixth episode of “Survivor 51” saw the game change once again when some players were temporarily sent away, which has left others wondering what really happened and what that could meaning going forward.

On top of that, a deleted scene from the latest episode has revealed that one person has been lying and left another competitor seriously suspicious.

What Set Off the Suspicious Situation?

CBS Kristin Flickinger, Ori Jean-Charles, Sharonda Cox on ‘Survivor 51’ Episode 6

During Episode 6, three players — Sharonda Cox, Ori Jean-Charles and Kristin Flickinger — found themselves heading to a “summit,” which saw them offered a choice. Two would return to their tribes with food (ribs and corn, to be exact), while the other would have to spend the night on Exile Island and, at the end of their stay, leave with a Tethered Idol.

CBS Kristin Flickinger, Ori Jean-Charles, Sharonda Cox on ‘Survivor 51,’ Episode 6

CBS ‘Survivor 51,’ Episode 6

CBS ‘Survivor 51’ Episode 6

CBS ‘Survivor 51’ Episode 6

CBS Kristin Flickinger on ‘Survivor 51,’ Episode 6

CBS Kristin Flickinger, Ori Jean-Charles, Sharonda Cox on ‘Survivor 51,’ Episode 6

CBS Ori Jean-Charles and Sharonda Cox on ‘Survivor 51,’ Episode 6

CBS Kristin Flickinger on ‘Survivor 51,’ Episode 6

Kristin volunteered to be the one to stay behind, and although it was initially believed that the Idol could only be used on Ori or Sharonda, Kristin learned that it could actually be used on anyone.

While this is definitely a perk for Kristin, her time in exile ended up leading to both lies and suspicions.

One Player Called Kristin’s Return ‘Dangerous and Kind of Suspicious’

CBS Kristin Flickinger on ‘Survivor 51,’ Episode 6

In an intriguing deleted scene that “takes place after this episode’s Immunity Challenge, where Kristin reunited with her tribe,” according to Parade, “Toka arrived at their beach yet again victorious, having never lost in the post-swap phase. It’s not long, however, before the reverie turns interrogatory.”

After Maggie Nestor brings up the topic of Kristin’s time away, the latter player is seen in a confessional, saying, “Coming back from Exile after 24 hours away, I’m aware that people are already spinning what they think has happened.”

When Kristin is then seen back with her tribe, she tells them what happened. Or rather, she tells them some details of what happened. However, Parade notes that she “decides to lie that the person who stayed behind was chosen via a random draw, rather than her volunteering. And, according to her…that was it!”

Although Kristin is aware that the others want to know more, she’s determined “to not over-explain.” However, not everyone is appeased by her version of what went down.

CBS Mike Pinsky on ‘Survivor 51,’ Episode 6

Brady Booker pries for more information from Kristin, and during a confessional, Mike Pinsky brings up his own reservations about her story, saying, “Kristin had to spend the night on Exile. And as Kristin tells it, she didn’t really get anything out of it. Feels a little all too good to be true to me. Feels a little rich for a journey like this to Exile Island.”

“I think the Kristin advantage/idol situation is still a great unknown and sort of unpredictable moving forward,” he noted. “That’s dangerous and kind of suspicious.”