‘Survivor 51’s Linnea Reveals Why Her Tribe Was ‘Softer’ Than She Realized

* “Survivor 51” spoilers ahead! *

We may only be a few episodes into “Survivor 51,” but a lot has already happened. That includes the intense Episode 5 drama, which resulted in an unimpressed reaction from Maggie Nestor when Jeff Probst shared his thoughts on what went down.

It also led to Alexis Levine and Linnea Capobianco addressing the streak of women being voted out, and Linnea revealing what Danny Kilby told her when he hugged her after the vote.

Now, Linnea has opened up about her tribe and what she thought of them after a very key moment in the game.

‘Come On! Like, Please Help a Girl Out’

CBS ‘Survivor 51’

If you don’t already know, “Survivor 51” Episode 5 featured two Tribal Councils, during which both Alexis and Linnea were sent home.

During the Tribal Council that resulted in Linnea’s time on the show coming to an end, Men’s Journal noted that she was voted out “without a single rock being drawn.” Indeed, after Maggie gave extra votes to Kilby and Lewis Kelly, a tie between Linnea and Lewis shook up the situation. After another vote resulted in the same outcome, “Kilby refused to budge,” while “the rest of the tribe – Eric Macksoud, Sharonda Cox and Cristian Chavez – chose to send Linnea home rather than take the risk.”

Because of this, following Linnea’s exit, she was asked by Men’s Journal, “[D]id you have any inclination, when the votes were starting to come out, that we would see all of your tribemates double down on the fact that they were not willing to go to rocks? Or could you understand it? Were you empathizing in the moment, or was it not truly until they all said, ‘I can’t’?”

“I was definitely empathizing in the moment, but I was also like, ‘Damn, y’all are softer than I thought. Come on! Like, please help a girl out,'” Linnea admitted. “I love my Savu members. It was devastating that they weren’t willing to go to rocks. It’s the reason I went home.”

“But I get it,” she added. “It was a three-to-one situation, and it was more likely that someone from Savu was gonna pull their name and have to go home instead of me. So I get it. However, I think my number one, Alexis [Levine], would have definitely gone to rocks had she been on that tribe with me. But it is what it is.”

Who Have Been Fierce ‘Survivor’ Players?

Getty ‘Survivor’

Were the other members of Linnea’s tribe soft? Or were they simply playing the game? While fans surely have a fair share of opinions, it could be argued that there are some rather fierce competitors on “Survivor” this season.

But when it comes to those who truly stand out as the best of the best, Time asked back in February 2024, “What qualities do we look for in an all-time great Survivor player?”

“There are so many ways of defining ‘best,’ and any list of all-star Survivor contestants has to contend with that task,” Time points out. “The savviest strategist, the most adaptable alliance-builder, the most formidable challenge beast — any given winner of the game could have all three of those qualities, or none of them.”

So, who have been the top “Survivor” players? Time offered a list of the best competitors of the New Era, including:

Erika Casupanan (Survivor 41)

Ricard Foyé (Survivor 41)

Shantel “Shan” Smith (Survivor 41)

Maryanne Oketch (Survivor 42)

Omar Zaheer (Survivor 42)

Karla Cruz Godoy (Survivor 43)

Jesse Lopez (Survivor 43)

Yamil “Yam Yam” Arocho (Survivor 44)

Carson Garrett (Survivor 44)

Carolyn Wiger (Survivor 44)

Kaleb Gebrewold (Survivor 45)

Dee Valladares (Survivor 45)

Do you agree? Who would you add to (or remove from) the list?