‘Survivor 51’s Linnea Reveals What Kilby Told Her After the Vote and Why She Wanted Him To ‘Take It Back’

* “Survivor 51” spoilers ahead! *

Following Jenna Doore’s exit from “Survivor 51,” a double Tribal Council twist in Episode 5 (after the game-changing tribe swap) saw two more women head home: Alexis Levine and Linnea Capobianco.

Now, Linnea has opened up about what fans might not have realized about her relationship with Danny Kilby, and what he told her after she was voted out.

‘That’s Why the Betrayal Hurt So Bad’

CBS ‘Survivor 51,’ Episode 5 Tribal Council

It’s not surprising to see intense drama and unexpected outcomes on “Survivor,” but Episode 5 of the latest season definitely took both the players and viewers on a ride thanks to how things unfolded.

For instance, Linnea having her torch snuffed out at the second tribal council was something that the entrepreneur from New Jersey didn’t see coming. Especially since Kilby was partly responsible for getting her kicked out of the game.

While talking to Linnea following her elimation, Parade noted that she had told Kilby “at Tribal Council how much that move hurt you,” then asked, “How sincere was that?”

“It was really sincere,” she admitted. “Something they really did not show at all is my relationship with Kilby. He was my number one Day 1 alliance at marooning. Kilby was the only person that I bonded with for more than two minutes. We left everyone and hiked a mountain looking for advantages for at least 20 minutes. And when that helicopter came in, we actually had to run back. We were the last ones there.”

“I had a serious relationship with Kilby, and it progressed to the point of Dina where we were thrilled to be on the same tribe,” she added. “We were winking at each other during challenges leading up to tribe swap. The bond was there; the bond was real. And the betrayal was really painful.”

Linnea said something similar to TVLine, explaining, “The bond was real, which you hear me say during Tribal, which, it might have not made a lot of sense because it wasn’t shown, only the bromance between Eric and Kilby was shown. But my alliance with Kilby was real, and that’s why the betrayal hurt so bad.”

Linnea Says Kilby Admitted He ‘Screwed Up’

CBS ‘Survivor 51,’ Episode 5, Linnea Capobianco and Jeff Probst at Tribal Council

Was voting Linnea out the right move, or did Kilby make a mistake? It seems like he thinks he made a major misstep.

When Parade asked Linnea how she was feeling about Kilby when it was her time to leave and mentioned that “[i]t seemed like [she] shrugged him off when he said he was sorry and offered a hug,” she responded by explaining, “I’m a gracious gal. I did give him a hug. But while I was hugging him, he said, ‘I effed up. I screwed up.’ And that sort of enraged me because I was like, ‘Really?! You can’t even own it?! But also, take it back. Please take it back. You have the opportunity. I don’t have to go get my torch snuff right now. Please take it back.'”

When asked if she left her torch behind with the hope that Kilby “might undo it,” she laughed before saying, “Exactly. Getting my torch snuff, I was trying to avoid that. That’s why I left it there.”