Jenna Doore Explains the ‘Survivor’ Clause in Her Wedding Photography Contract and Why She’s Not Removing It

* “Survivor 51,” Episode 4 spoilers ahead! *

While Jenna Doore‘s time on “Survivor 51” focused on her relationships with the other cast members, she’s now opening up about both her personal and professional relationships.

For instance, along with addressing how the show helped her following her divorce, she’s revealed the way that “Survivor” affected how she works with her wedding photography clients and why that’s not going to change even though her stint on the season is over.

Jenna Explains the ‘Survivor’ Clause and Why It’s Staying

“The truth is, as a wedding photographer, I’ve had a ‘Survivor’ clause in all of my contracts for the last 5 years,” Jenna said while talking to TVLine at this season’s premiere in September. “It literally says like, I have every intention to photograph your wedding, but if I achieve my lifelong dream of going on the show ‘Survivor,’ I’m not going to be there.”

When asked if the clause came into effect when she was cast on the show and if she had to “let anybody down to go out on ‘Survivor,'” she admitted, “Unfortunately, yes. But let me tell you this. One, we set them up with the best of the best. I have an amazing associate team. So, my associate Grace covered it. She’s incredible. But two, Milangea, Peter are massive ‘Survivor’ fans and I wasn’t able to tell them at the time, but we’ve talked since then. She was literally like, ‘No, my bachelorette was ‘Survivor’ themed.’ So, I honestly think it was all like kind of meant to be.”

When TVLine then caught up with Jenna after her “Survivor” exit, she was asked if she had removed the clause from her wedding photography contract, or if she was keeping it in case she ever got a chance to return to the show.

“The clause is staying forever, and it literally is gonna say, ‘When I achieve my newfound dream of playing ‘Survivor’ again in the ‘Pre-merge Baddie’ season,'” she explained. “That’s what it’s gonna say.”

Jenna Got a Photography-Related ‘Hug From the Universe’ on ‘Survivor’

If you don’t follow Jenna on social media, then you might have missed an Instagram post that she shared on September 28, discussing something that happened before the action even started on this season of “Survivor.”

“I’m traveling for a wedding right now. Look what I have with me. ‘Cause ‘Survivor’ just posted this,” she says in the video she popped up on IG. Showing a post of herself having her picture taken, she explained, “This moment happened in pregame, like getting our portraits taken. The photographer, who’s super talented, starts by using a digital camera, which is what I expected.”

“Then all of a sudden he’s like, ‘Can somebody grab the Contax?’ And I’m sitting there being like, ‘Wait, the Contax?’ I was like, ‘Do you mean like Contax Six Four Five?’ He’s like, ‘Yeah,'” she continued before telling those who were watching why the situation was so special. “The Contax Six Four Five, specifically with the Zeiss Planar two point O lens, is like the most amazing film camera. They don’t make them anymore. Any Contax Six Four Five is at least like twenty years old.”

Noting that it was “literally one of the very first cameras” that she bought and learned to shoot on, she even had one with her at that moment.

“I cannot describe to you what this moment felt like to me, that I was sitting on the islands of Fiji, getting my photo taken, about to play the game ‘Survivor,’ literally my lifelong dream, and the photographer is taking my portrait with a freaking Contax Six Four Five camera in film,” she said. “It felt like a hug from the universe.”