‘Survivor’s Jeff Probst Plays Reality-Swapping Romantic Role on ‘Simpsons’ Halloween Episode — See His Massive Marge Tattoo

Thanks to Jeff Probst‘s time as the host of “Survivor,” he can surely consider his career to be a great success. However, he can now add another accomplishment to the long list of job-related achievements thanks to the fact that he just appeared on a Halloween episode of “The Simpsons.”

* “The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror XXXVII” spoilers ahead! *

Jeff Ends up in a Romance With Marge… and Homer!

Fans of “The Simpsons” and “Survivor” got a treat when Probst popped up during “Bride’s Shed Revisited,” the first chapter of “Treehouse of Horror XXXVII.” Although, FYI, he happens to be credited as Jeff “The Tribe Has Spookin’” Probst.

In episode, “Probst makes an unexpected appearance as [Marge Simpson’s (Julie Kavner)] ultimate romantic upgrade, complete with his trademark laid-back charm and a tribal-style tattoo of his new bride, and a marriage that doesn’t quite make it to the final Tribal Council,” according to TV Insider.

The situation comes about after Marge finds herself in possession of a magical shed that initially swaps her husband, Homer (Dan Castellaneta), for Lenny (Harry Shearer). As a result, Marge is not only now married to the new man, but has an entirely new life that goes along with the alternate relationship.

As things progress, Marge finds herself switching husband after husband — Chief Wiggum, Ned Flanders, Principal Skinner, Moe, Comic Book Guy, Captain McCallister …even Kang and Kodos. Eventually, Marge ends up married to Probst.

“The Survivor host proves to be quite the devoted husband, even sporting a massive tribal-style tattoo of Marge across his chest,” TV Insider notes. “Unfortunately, though, even the king of Survivor can’t outwit, outplay, and outlast Homer Simpson.” More twists occur, and even though Marge and Homer end up back together, “Homer reveals that he’s had his own bizarre romantic journey, including marriages to Helen Lovejoy, Lunchlady [Doris], Crazy Cat Lady, and, in one final twist, Jeff Probst himself.”

Tiffany Haddish Appears as Marge’s Best Friend

Probst isn’t the only celebrity to be seen (or, at least, a cartoon version of them) in the first chapter of “The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror XXXVII.”

When Marge seeks out advice regarding her magical shed and the resulting relationship-swapping circumstance she’s found herself in, she goes to her best friend. In this alternate reality, that person is none other than Tiffany Haddish. Marge even has a cake to prove it!

When a clip of Haddish’s appearance on the long running series was shared in a joint Instagram post by the star herself as well as the show, it prompted plenty of reactions.

“Heck yeah! @tiffanyhaddish on THE Simpsons!!! A fave! Love it! And playing herself, even better!! She readyyyy! 🙌❤️👏,” one social media user wrote in the comments of the post.

Another person added, “I love this, you preaching with a breadstick 😂😂😂”

Someone else pointed out, “Not sure if you guys meant to do this, but this segment was so similar to @holly_gramazio ‘s ‘The Husbands’ 😂 I loved that book, and this part of the episode was so funny”

Indeed, TV Insider also noted that “‘Bride’s Shed Revisited’ … is a parody seemingly inspired by Holly Gramazio’s novel The Husbands — a fantasy about a thirtysomething woman whose attic produces an endless supply of replacement husbands.”

You can find Holly Gramazio’s “The Husbands” at a bookstore near you, and “The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror XXXVII” is streaming now on Hulu.