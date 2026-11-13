‘Survivor’ Alum Kamilla Karthigesu Shares Her Thoughts on Choosing the Right Partner for Season 51’s Duos Twist

“Survivor 51” is introducing another challenge for its remaining contestants, and former player Kamilla Karthigesu has some thoughts on how they should approach it.

During the November 8 episode of “Rob Has a Podcast,” Karthigesu joined host Rob Cesternino to discuss Episode 7, including Brady Booker‘s elimination, Mike’s immunity win and the upcoming duos twist.

The twist will require contestants to choose partners, connecting their chances of staying in the game. With the stakes getting higher, Karthigesu and Cesternino discussed how choosing the right person could influence a player’s future.

Kamilla Karthigesu Discusses the Strategy Behind ‘Survivor 51’ Duos Twist

During the podcast, Karthigesu and Cesternino explored whether contestants should choose their closest allies or consider partnering with someone outside their usual group.

The decision presents an interesting challenge because players must consider more than their own relationships.

Choosing a trusted ally could make communication easier, especially when discussing votes and possible threats.

However, that same decision could leave two closely connected players vulnerable if the rest of the tribe views them as a powerful pair.

Partnering with someone outside an established alliance could offer a different opportunity.

It might allow contestants to build new relationships while protecting their existing connections.

The hosts discussed how these decisions could influence the next stage of the competition, particularly as alliances continue to change.

Kamilla Karthigesu Reflects on Her Own ‘Survivor’ Experience

As a two-time “Survivor” contestant, Karthigesu brought her own perspective to the conversation.

She discussed how relationships and personal experiences can influence the decisions players make under pressure.

Karthigesu also reflected on how difficult it can be to balance loyalty with the need to make independent moves.

During the episode, she and Cesternino examined the changing relationships among the Season 51 contestants, including Kilby’s position within the group.

Their discussion highlighted how even strong alliances can become complicated when players have different priorities.

Karthigesu also considered how she might approach playing alongside someone with a different strategy.

Her experience gave the conversation another perspective on the importance of understanding both a partner’s strengths and their approach to the game.

CBS/Getty Kyle Fraser, Shauhin Davari, Joe Hunter and Kamilla Karthigesu on “Survivor 48”

‘Survivor 51’ Players Face Important Decisions After Brady Booker’s Exit

The podcast also revisited Booker’s elimination and how his relationships influenced the outcome.

Karthigesu admitted that she was disappointed to see Booker leave, describing him as one of her favorite contestants.

She and Cesternino discussed the personality he brought to camp and how his approach affected the people around him.

They also examined Mike’s immunity victory and Kristen’s decision to share information about her Tether advantage with Sharonda.

Both moments demonstrated how quickly a contestant’s position can change.

With the duos twist approaching, players will have to think carefully about who they trust and how their choices might affect their alliances.

For Karthigesu and Cesternino, the twist adds another strategic challenge to a season already filled with unexpected decisions.

As the competition continues, the remaining contestants will have to determine which partnerships give them the strongest chance of moving forward.