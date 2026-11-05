Jeff Probst Reacts to ‘Brutal Blindside’ During ‘Survivor 51’ Tribal Council

* “Survivor 51” spoilers ahead! *

This week’s episode of “Survivor 51” was a little (or rather, a lot) different than what viewers have previously seen this season thanks to the fact that the tribes experienced the big merge, which brought all of the castaways together into one curveball-maneuvering, strategy-swamped, drama-filled group.

When they ended up at Tribal Council, the outcome was so unexpected for the player who went home, that host Jeff Probst has addressed the situation.

‘Being Voted Out Always Feels Personal’

CBS Brady Booker and Jeff Probst during Tribal Council (‘Survivor 51,’ Episode 7)

After the inevitable merge — and a rather nasty eating challenge — plenty of twists and turns took place as players attempted to avoid being the target of the impending votes and tried to switch the focus to others. Things didn’t get any less intense when it was time for Tribal Council.

The situation was quite suspenseful for both competitors and viewers alike when the votes initially revealed a tie between Brady Booker and Eric Macksoud. However, as things progressed, it was Brady who was forced to say goodbye. Although, he didn’t actually say anything as he made his seemingly solemn exit.

“The wrestler was blindsided, and while he said nothing as he walked out of the set, the look in his eyes said everything,” TV Insider told fans who might not have seen the moment take place when the episode first aired. “Brady was shocked and sad, and Probst called it ‘another brutal blindside’ in his Field Notes, a filming diary shared on Instagram each week during Season 51.”

While the result makes Brady the first member of this season’s jury, being voted out also appeared to be pretty tough for him to accept and deal with in the moment, with Probst writing (via TV Insider), “Being voted out always feels personal, even when it’s not.”

Granted, Probst also noted, “Brady made history not only for chopping off his thumb, but for the way in which he handled it — humorously and courageously.”

Brady’s Casting Reveals More About Who Gets To Be on ‘Survivor’

CBS Eric Macksoud and Brady Booker on ‘Survivor 51,’ Episode 7

Probst’s weekly “Field Notes” have been giving fans a glimpse at not only what he thought about their performances on the show, but also his impressions of them during the casting process.

That includes Brady, who submitted such a strong audition video that he was “strongly consider[ed] based on the tape alone,” according to Probst. On top of that, his FaceTime audition was not only “fantastic,” but a “100% home run.”

Although Probst did mention that the wrestler “could come across as a jock,” the host added that Brady “knows that.”

Also calling Brady someone who’s a “big personality in the room,” Probst stated that Brady was “ready” to be a competitor.

This is just another glimpse at what goes on behind the scenes during the “Survivor” casting process, which Probst has already revealed will be different going forward in a move that will change the game forever.