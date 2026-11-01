Jeff Probst Reveals Difference to Future ‘Survivor’ Casting That Will Change the Game Forever

Jeff Probst (a.k.a. Marge Simpson’s Halloween husband) has a lot to say about the current “Survivor 51” drama, not to mention what could happen in the future.

For instance, he’s just shared his thoughts on who could be cast on upcoming seasons of the show, while also addressing what’s prompted this potential change that could take the game in an entirely new direction.

Jeff Thinks Ori’s Appearance Will Led to a Casting Change

CBS Jeff Probst on ‘Survivor 51’

Following Episode 6, Jeff took to Instagram to share his weekly “Field Notes.” Mentioning both the action that occurred and the players involved, the host brought up Ori Jean-Charles, who was the castaway to make their exit this time around.

In Jeff’s notes, he shared the impressions he got of Ori during the initial audition process, saying that potential competitor was “really funny,” “charming” and “relatable.”

“He’s new to the show,” Jeff also mentioned. “Could hurt him or… could be an advantage.”

While we’re sure that fans could argue that Ori’s experience — or, rather, his lack of experience and little knowledge of past seasons as well as his ignorance of potential twists and established gameplay — was both an advantage and a disadvantage in various ways, his appearance has made a lasting impact that could change who is cast on the show in the future.

CBS Ori Jean-Charles on ‘Survivor 51,’ Episode 2

“Putting Ori on the show was a big decision for us because he was so new to the game,” Jeff pointed out in his field notes.

While it might have been a gamble, the host explained, “We absolutely made the right decision and his success will open the door for others who don’t know the game that well.”

That’s right, going forward, those who aren’t “Survivor” experts will have a better chance of becoming a castaway. This could not only make a difference to who viewers see when the action takes place each season, but would change the very nature of how the game is played due to the contrast in how competitors will approach each step.

How to Be Cast On ‘Survivor’

CBS Castaways on ‘Survivor 51’

It looks like “Survivor” is already willing to consider those who don’t know the ins and outs of the show as well as longtime viewers.

The casting website tells anyone who might be interested, “Super Fans, First Timers (and everyone in between), please apply NOW for a future season of Survivor. We will be taping season 53 sometime between mid April 2027 to mid May 2027.”

If you’d like to throw your hat in the ring, you simply need to submit an online application along with a photo of yourself and a video. The casting info explains what makes a great video, telling potential castaways, “Be yourself! We want to get to know who you are as a person. How will your life experience help you win the game? How will you interact with the other tribe members? When describing yourself, remember to cite real life examples. We love a good story!”

“Making a casting video is not about putting together the best skit or wearing the wackiest costumes. We’re looking for real people and we want to see the real you,” those behind the casting process note, adding, “Please show us YOUR WORLD, use pictures, take us on a tour, have fun with this!!”