How Jeff Probst Met His Model Wife, Lisa Ann Russell

“Survivor” host Jeff Probst appears to be happily married to his model wife, Lisa Ann Russell.

They wed in 2011 in a private ceremony in Los Angeles, according to The New York Daily News. How did they meet? “They were guests at a mutual friend’s Christmas party,” People reported. Hello! says the party was arranged by “Survivor” producer Mark Burnett. By 2010, the pair was appearing on the red carpet together at the Emmy Awards, and a year later, they were married.

Russell was previously married to a famous actor.

Here’s what you need to know about Jeff Probst’s wife Lisa Ann.

Lisa Ann Russell Was Previously Married to Actor Mark-Paul Gosselaar

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According to People, Lisa Ann was previously married to “Saved by the Bell” star Mark-Paul Gosselaar, with whom she has two kids named Michael and Ava. Ava had a role in “Licorice Pizza,” according to IMDb.

Thirteen years ago, Probst opened up to Larry King about the shared custody arrangement. He told King that marriage was “awesome because I married the right person.” He pointed out that Gosselaar had also remarried to a woman named Catriona.

“I always thought I would have … this great family unit, because that’s what I came from. And then, one day, I met this woman, and it happened. And she had two kids,” Probst told King of the blended family, adding: “They raised these kids with the kind of love that they just see me and Catriona as two more parents.”

Lisa Ann married her first husband “in Maui Cove on Maui, Hawaii on August 26th 1996,” her IMDb profile says.

Probst was also married before. According to Hello!, he “was married to Shelly Wright, a psychotherapist, from 1996 to 2001.”

Jeff Probst’s Wife Was a Model for Revlon

Getty Jeff Probst and his wife.

People reported that Lisa Ann was a model for Revlon “before pivoting to acting in 1992.” She met Gosselaar when she had a bit part in the show, “Saved by the Bell: The College Years.”

Her IMDb profile says she was born in Sterling, IL, in 1972. She also lived in Michigan and Chicago, that profile says.

According to Hello!, Probst and his wife make their home in a Los Angeles mansion once owned by Gene Autry, “featuring two stories spanning about 8,000 square feet sitting on nearly four acres of land, and boasting five-bedrooms, seven-baths.”

Probst’s romantic history once led to him finding love through the show. He dated Julie Berry, a contestant on “Survivor.”

“Nobody is more surprised than me that I could find my love affair on a show that I host,” Probst told People, “but the truth is when something like this gets dropped in your lap, you don’t look at how it’s wrapped, you don’t look at how it’s being delivered. You just put your arms around it and you hold on because this is my love affair and there’s no question in my mind about it.”

Probst said the romance started after the show ended, though: “The funny thing was there was this perception we were flirting on the show, and that was actually just fun stuff on the show. I didn’t really talk to Julie until long after the show was over.”

That relationship ended in 2008, with the collapse of it attributed in part to Probst’s heavy shooting schedule, Collider reported.