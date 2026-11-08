‘Survivor 51’s Brady Reveals a Suspicion About What Dev Did in a Scene Fans Didn’t Get to See

* “Survivor 51” spoilers ahead! *

“Survivor 51” castaway Brady Booker has not only defended himself against what other players have said about him, but after being voted out during a “brutal blindside,” he’s now revealed a suspicious situation regarding Devin Way that fans weren’t shown.

‘I Can Feel My Heart Racing as I Talk About It Again’

CBS Tribal Council, ‘Survivor 51’ Episode 7

After an episode that featured seemingly endless action thanks to the big merge and an eating challenge that saw some contestants munching on grubs, castaways headed to Tribal Council.

At first, Brady faced a tie with Lincoln, Rhode Island, mental health counselor Eric Macksoud, but it ended up being the wrestler who made a silent exit.

“[W]hen it’s over like that, it’s just like a flashbang goes off. Like, [Makes a droning noise.] and everything’s white,” Brady told Parade, comparing what he went through with “an out-of-body experience.” He added, “I was watching my pupils just get bigger and dilate and stuff like that as I was watching the votes get read. You can feel those feelings again. It’s an insane feeling. It’s a good and bad feeling all at the same time. I can feel my heart racing as I talk about it again.”

Beyond that, Brady has also opened up about a scene that viewers didn’t get to see and a suspicion he had about one of the other players.

Brady Says Dev Made a ‘Phenomenal Gameplay Move’

CBS Devin Way, ‘Survivor 51’

Brady’s exit wasn’t the only outcome that he didn’t see coming.

“Brady said Devin Way actually approached him and Carter Krull in a moment that didn’t make the edit, suggesting they tell Mike about the plan to vote out Kristin Flickinger,” Men’s Journal noted after speaking to the former “Survivor 51” castaway. “Brady now thinks Devin set him up, knowing Mike would go right to Kristin, which ultimately made all hell break loose before Tribal.”

Brady broke down the situation himself, telling Men’s Journal that when the game first started, he wanted Dev to be his “number one,” but didn’t know that the other player was already locked into an alliance.

“[H]e’s telling me I’m his number one. He’s telling me some secrets. He’s not telling other people, like about the thing he found with Sharonda [Cox]. He told me that wasn’t shown. Which, after things kind of went sour, and I didn’t, you know, when I thought who can I trust, that the [Danny Kilby] comment, because they were feeding me,” Brady explained.

“Like Dev actually came up to us, that they didn’t show, which, phenomenal gameplay move by him,” Brady continued. “Just, I guess, breaks my Brody heart, where he tells me and Carter like, hey, let’s keep Mike tied into the boat. Let’s tell him about the Kristin plan. Probably knowing that he would go tell Kristin.”

Brady went on to say, “No one needed me to stay there, and that’s what I needed. You know, I needed that number one. I needed someone to really fight for me, and it just wasn’t happening.”