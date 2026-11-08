‘Survivor’ Legends Sandra Diaz-Twine and Carolyn Wiger Announce Plans to Meet Fans for Game Nights

“Survivor” legends Sandra Diaz-Twine and Carolyn Wiger are planning a new way to connect with fans, and this time, they want everyone to join the game.

During the most recent episode of the “Kickin & Screamin” podcast, the two reality television stars recapped “Survivor 51” Episode 7 before sharing details about an upcoming series of in-person game nights.

The events will give fans an opportunity to meet Sandra and Carolyn while participating in games inspired by “The Traitors” and Mafia.

The pair also revealed which city they plan to visit first.

Sandra and Carolyn Plan Their First Game Night in Seattle

During the podcast, Sandra announced that she and Carolyn had narrowed down Seattle as their first destination.

The two plan to visit the city in late January, although they have not announced an exact date or venue.

Sandra explained that they want to travel to different states and organize events where fans can participate rather than simply watch.

“We want gamers,” Carolyn said, adding that participants do not need to be particularly experienced.

The events will feature Mafia-style games with elements similar to “The Traitors.”

According to Sandra, players will receive randomly assigned roles as either Traitors or Faithfuls.

Participants will then work through rounds of accusations and strategy as they try to identify their opponents.

Sandra joked that she already knows who she will suspect.

“I’m going to accuse you every single time,” she told Carolyn.

Peacock/Getty Carolyn Wiger and Rob “Boston Rob” Mariano at “The Traitors” Season 3 Reunion

‘Survivor’ Stars Want Smaller Events With More Fan Interaction

Sandra and Carolyn also explained why they decided to organize game nights instead of traditional appearances at bars.

Both said they wanted an environment where they could actually hear and interact with the people attending.

They described their ideal event as a smaller gathering that feels like spending an evening playing games with friends.

Sandra said they hope to find private spaces where guests can enjoy refreshments and spend several hours together.

The pair also discussed other potential destinations, including Los Angeles, Utah, Minnesota, North Carolina and Colorado.

However, they emphasized that their plans remain in development.

They encouraged listeners to suggest additional cities and suitable venues.

Sandra and Carolyn Also Discuss ‘Survivor 51’ Episode 7

Before announcing their plans, Sandra and Carolyn shared their thoughts on the latest episode of “Survivor 51.”

The two discussed the merge, Mike’s immunity win and Brady’s elimination.

They also examined Kristen’s decision to give Shironda possession of her immunity idol.

Although they recognized the trust between the players, both questioned whether Kristen needed to take that risk.

Carolyn praised Kristen’s social game and suggested that her existing relationships already demonstrated her ability to build trust.

Sandra also reflected on how quickly the game can change after the merge.

Their discussion offered fans insight into how former players evaluate strategy from their own experiences.

With their game night plans taking shape, Sandra and Carolyn are now looking to bring that same competitive spirit to fans outside the show.