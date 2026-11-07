‘Survivor 51’s Brady Defends Himself from What Other Players Are Saying

* “Survivor 51” spoilers ahead! *

“Survivor 51” has delivered the kind of unpredictable action that fans expect from each season. That includes the situation around Brady Booker.

Following his strangely silent exit after being voted out during Episode 7’s drama, he’s spoken out about (and defended himself against) what other castaways have said about him.

Jeff Probst Broke Down Brady’s Exit

During Episode 7’s Tribal Council, Brady watched as his name showed up on the other players’ votes over and over again. Although there was initially a tie between the wrestler and Eric Macksoud, it was Brady who went home in the end.

Host Jeff Probst (who, FYI, is being paid a fortune for this season) reacted to Brady’s exit in his weekly Instagram “Field Notes,” telling viewers, “Being voted out always feels personal, even when it’s not. Not a single word from Brady as he grabbed his torch.”

Now, Brady is sharing his own reactions to what went down on the show.

‘I Can Turn It up Even More’

CBS Brady Booker, ‘Survivor 51’ Episode 7

While speaking to Brady after his exit from “Survivor 51,” Parade asked him about his “thoughts on some of the comments that have been made about [him] throughout the season,” and if he was “aware that’s how people were feeling out there.”

For instance, Aaliyah Puglia called Brady “aggressive,” and Angelica “Jelly” Loblack called him a “man-child” and stated, “‘Brady brings a level of toxicity in this game that no one needs. He’s always trying to push his agenda and take control of the game completely.”

“I would say that me and Maggie [Nestor]’s beef was strictly off of my ‘man-childness,'” Brady told Parade. “I take pride in the man-child! … I have fun, and I like to have fun with the game, and that’s what I was trying to do. In no way, shape, or form am I trying to control anybody’s game.”

As for what Jelly had to say, Brady explained, “Jelly’s a lot like [Devin Way]. Dev was like my first friend out there. I thought that when we were all on the beach, we all kind of had a similar experience, but we didn’t. … [T]hose were two people that I definitely trusted more than I should.”

He went on to mention that Jelly once told him that she “can’t take [his] intensity.” He recalled, “I stood there. I’m like, ‘Do your thing, girl. Do your thing!’ I understand. I’ve got to get criticized as well. I’m just like an excited kid out there, dude. I come from a world where there’s 11 screaming dudes trying to rip each other’s heads off. … It’s just a world I come from, and that’s just how I compete.”

Continuing to say that he “meant no malice towards anybody, no hard feelings,” he added, “If people thought I was aggressive and toxic, all those type of things, well, then you should come watch me wrestle, Brody! Because I can turn it up even more, brother! [Laughs.]”