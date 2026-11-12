‘Survivor 51’ Star Jelly Earns Praise for Idol Play That Saved Her and Devon

“Survivor 51” delivered another surprising Tribal Council as the returning duos twist forced contestants to rethink their strategies.

During “The Survivor Know-It-Alls Break Down the Duos Twist,” Rob Cesternino and Stephen Fishbach discussed the episode, including Jelly’s decision to use her immunity idol to protect herself and Devon.

Although the twist ended with Kristen and Kilby’s elimination, the hosts praised Jelly for recognizing the danger she faced and making a move that kept both players in the competition.

Jelly Uses Her Immunity Idol to Save Herself and Devon

The duos twist required contestants to compete and face elimination in pairs, meaning both players could leave if their partnership received enough votes.

Jelly and Devon entered Tribal Council knowing their close relationship could make them targets.

According to Cesternino and Fishbach, the pair had good reason to be concerned.

Several contestants viewed their friendship as a threat because they were likely to continue voting together.

However, Jelly had an immunity idol that could protect both members of her duo.

After Shironda warned her that the vote might not go as expected, Jelly decided to use it.

The decision proved important when the majority of votes went toward her and Devon.

Rather than leaving the competition, both players remained safe.

CBS ‘Survivor 51,’ Episode 7 (‘The Girl at the Prom’)

Rob Cesternino and Stephen Fishbach Praise Jelly’s Decision

During their recap, Cesternino and Fishbach discussed whether pairing with a close ally was the right decision.

Although they initially questioned Jelly and Devon’s partnership, the hosts acknowledged that having an idol changed the situation.

Cesternino pointed out that Jelly had an opportunity to protect two people with one advantage.

Fishbach agreed that the outcome worked in their favor, even if the move could make them bigger targets later.

The hosts also discussed Jelly’s awareness of her position before Tribal Council.

During the episode’s reward, she openly acknowledged that her partnership with Devon could attract votes.

Fishbach said he was impressed by that awareness.

Rather than pretending she was safe, Jelly recognized the problem and tried to find another option.

The hosts believed her ability to understand how others viewed her was an important part of her gameplay.

‘Survivor 51’ Duos Twist Creates New Strategic Opportunities

The episode also featured two Shot in the Dark plays, including one that successfully protected Carter and Christian.

With multiple players receiving protection, the remaining votes determined that Kristen and Kilby would leave the game together.

Cesternino and Fishbach were disappointed to lose two contestants they enjoyed watching, but they still appreciated the twist.

Fishbach described the format as an interesting addition to the competition because it forced players to consider both their own safety and their partner’s position.

The hosts also noted that pairing with someone who has strong relationships can provide protection.

For Jelly and Devon, their close friendship initially made them vulnerable, but their decision to stay together ultimately allowed Jelly’s idol to save them both.

Although the move may bring additional attention to the pair, they now have another opportunity to continue competing.

As “Survivor 51” moves forward, Jelly and Devon will have to decide how to use that opportunity.