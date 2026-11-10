Celebrities Who Could Appear on the Next Season of ‘Survivor’ — Tom Holland, Billie Eilish, John Cena and Other Stars?

“Survivor” has featured countless notable players over the years, and that will surely continue, especially if viewers get to see famous faces like Tom Holland, Billie Eilish, John Cena, Dakota Fanning, and other celebrities pop up as captivating castaways or buzzworthy guests.

These days, the show “includes more celebrities than ever,” People noted back in May. “That’s manifested as Billie Eilish getting her own ‘Boomerang’ idol, Zac Brown offering up a challenge reward, Jimmy Fallon serving up his own twist and MrBeast doubling the prize money to $2 million.”

On top of that, in January, host Jeff Probst told Variety, “We knew some of Survivor’s biggest fans happen to be celebrities, so we thought sprinkling a few of them in with their own unique twists felt like a fun way to make the game even more unpredictable!”

But when it comes to upcoming seasons of “Survivor,” which celebrities could appear on the show and who would you want to see compete?

Adam Scott, Dakota Fanning, André 3000 and John Cena?

Getty Adam Scott

“Adam Scott,” Probst said while talking to E! News on March 10, about a celebrity that he would want to see as a “Survivor” contestant. “We text a lot about the show. He’s so clever.”

“I know he’s got a big career,” Probst continued while talking about the “Severance” and “Parks and Recreation” actor, adding, “but I would love to watch him play because I think he’d do really well.”

“Survivor 50” star Cirie Fields also had a suggestion, bringing up Dakota Fanning while speaking with E! News, saying, “I think she would kill it. She would make it to the end — and me and her could align anytime.”

Getty John Cena

Rizo Velovic, who could also be seen on “Survivor 50,” told E! News that “John Cena needs to be on Survivor,” while Kyle Fraser mentioned André 3000, noting, “He’s incredibly thoughtful, and I think he would be sneaky good at the game and super creative too!”

Tom Holland, Neil Patrick Harris, Keke Palmer and Billie Eilish?

Getty Tom Holland

If you weren’t aware, Neil Patrick Harris and Keke Palmer are both avid “Survivor” fans and are so familiar with the gameplay that they would surely make formidable competitors. The same goes for Tom Holland.

“Oh I actually finished last night watching my first season of Survivor,” Holland told BuzzFeed in June 2023. “I loved it; I’m so deep into the backstabbing and –what do they call it, the thing they do when they all go against one person? – blindsiding people! I love it. I can’t wait to start it again.”

Getty Billie Eilish

Eilish is also a “Survivor” mega-fan, however, when it comes to competing on the show, she admitted during a chat on Amy Poehler’s Good Hang podcast this past May, “I love imagining that I could one day do it. But I am so bad with — the math part of the problems are the things that I couldn’t do. I feel that I could do the physical stuff. I mean, I say that, which, sure, who knows, ’cause it’s so hard-seeming.”