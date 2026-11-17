Nearly a year after competing for $1 million on national television, Sophi Balerdi had something even bigger to celebrate over the weekend.

The “Survivor” Season 49 finalist married Gabriel Gonzalez on Saturday, Nov. 14, at St. Patrick Cathedral in Miami Beach, Florida, Us Weekly exclusively confirmed.

For Balerdi, 28, getting married in Miami was particularly meaningful. It was an opportunity to honor her Cuban-American heritage, celebrate the city that holds special significance for both families and bring together the people who have been part of the couple’s love story.

Among those celebrating the newlyweds? Several familiar faces from “Survivor” and even a pair of WWE stars.

Inside ‘Survivor’ Star Sophi Balerdi’s Miami Wedding

Balerdi enlisted Amanda Graham Events to help bring her wedding vision to life, opting for an elegant ivory and champagne color palette.

The bride wore a strapless white gown from KYHA Studios featuring a sweeping train, which she complemented with a beautiful lace-trimmed veil. Gonzalez kept things classic in a white tuxedo jacket, black trousers and a black bow tie.

While the couple put considerable thought into the aesthetic of their wedding, Balerdi was equally invested in how her guests would experience the day. Ahead of the celebration, she took the time to write personal letters to those attending.

“I wrote personal letters to our guests because I wanted them to know that their presence mattered and that they weren’t just filling a seat, but were part of the story that brought us here,” Balerdi exclusively told Us Weekly.

The couple also wanted their faith to be at the heart of their ceremony before spending the evening dancing and celebrating with their loved ones.

Photographer Tori Wise captured the special occasion.

Several ‘Survivor’ Stars Reunite for Sophi Balerdi’s Wedding

There was a mini “Survivor” reunion in Miami over the weekend, too.

Among the wedding guests were Nate Moore, Rizo Velovic, Savannah Louie, Michelle “MC” Chukwujekwu, Alex Moore, Jeremiah Ing and Kristina Mills.

WWE stars Valerie Loureda and Damian Priest also attended the celebration.

Balerdi became a familiar face to CBS viewers in the fall of 2025 when she competed on the 49th season of “Survivor.”

After winning the final immunity challenge, she secured her spot at the Final Tribal Council. While Balerdi ultimately fell short of winning the $1 million grand prize, her close friend Louie earned the title of Sole Survivor.

Nearly a year later, the two were together again under decidedly different circumstances.

Sophi Balerdi Reveals When She Knew Gabriel Gonzalez Was the One

Balerdi didn’t need much time to realize she had found someone special in Gonzalez. In fact, she told Us Weekly she knew as early as their first date.

“It was one of those fireworks moments you see in the movies,” she recalled. “There was a connection that’s hard to explain, but neither of us has forgotten it.”

With months of wedding planning officially behind them, the newlyweds are looking forward to spending some uninterrupted time together.

The couple has two destinations on their honeymoon itinerary: Japan and Hawaii.

“We’re ready to eat our way through Japan, explore and probably get a little lost before slowing down in Hawaii,” Balerdi shared.