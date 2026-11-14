‘Survivor 51’ Star Kristen Flickinger Launches Affordable Merchandise Following Her Exit

“Survivor 51” contestant Kristen Flickinger is giving fans another way to connect with her after her time on the show came to an end.

Following her elimination, Flickinger introduced a merchandise collection featuring items inspired by her experience on the competition series. Her affordable prices caught the attention of “Survivor” alum Corinne Kaplan and “Big Brother” alum Britney Haynes.

The two discussed Flickinger’s collection on the November 13 episode of their podcast, “Where’s My Spin-Off?,” where they compared her approach to merchandise with other former contestants.

Kristen Flickinger Introduces Merchandise for ‘Survivor’ Fans

Flickinger’s departure from “Survivor 51” was disappointing for Kaplan and Haynes, who considered her one of their favorite contestants.

However, the conversation took a lighter turn when Kaplan introduced Flickinger’s merchandise collection.

The products included mugs and T-shirts featuring references to her time on the show.

One of the designs featured the phrase “I Studied,” which the hosts connected to Flickinger’s storyline.

While looking through the collection, Kaplan pointed out that Flickinger appeared to be keeping her prices relatively low.

A mug listed for $12.50 particularly stood out.

Rather than focusing on expensive collectibles, Flickinger appeared interested in offering fans something they could purchase without spending too much.

The hosts appreciated that approach, especially considering how much some reality television personalities charge for their products.

CBS ‘Survivor 51,’ Episode 7 (‘The Girl at the Prom’)

Corinne Kaplan Shares Her Own Experience Selling Merchandise

Flickinger’s collection reminded Kaplan of her experience selling merchandise for a previous podcast.

Kaplan explained that she worked with a third-party company to produce items for listeners and didn’t expect to make much money from the sales.

Instead, she enjoyed seeing people wear merchandise connected to her work.

She recalled earning approximately 99 cents on some products, explaining that getting the merchandise into people’s hands mattered more to her than making a large profit.

Kaplan suggested Flickinger might be taking a similar approach.

After considering production and shipping expenses, she questioned whether Flickinger would make much money from the collection.

Still, she supported the idea of creating affordable products that fans could enjoy.

Kristen Flickinger’s Prices Spark a Comparison With Coach

The conversation eventually shifted to another former “Survivor” contestant, Benjamin “Coach” Wade, whose merchandise featured much higher prices.

Kaplan and Haynes examined a signed paperback book of haikus listed for $79.99.

The price surprised Haynes, who had initially guessed that the book might cost around $50.

The hosts compared the book’s price with Flickinger’s $12.50 mug, noting the difference between the two approaches.

Although the discussion included plenty of jokes, it also highlighted how former contestants choose to connect with fans after appearing on television.

For Flickinger, launching merchandise offers an opportunity to keep sharing moments from her “Survivor” experience.

Kaplan ended up supporting the collection and expressed hope that Flickinger would make sales.

Even after leaving the competition, Flickinger has found another way to share her personality with viewers.