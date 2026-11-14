Worst ‘Survivor’ Medical Emergencies Ever — From Falling Into a Fire to a Venomous Snake Bite

Competing on “Survivor” means navigating physical challenges and managing tricky mental maneuvering, as well as dealing with dynamics between players that is both demanding and dramatic. That’s not to mention the potential for serious injury and illness.

“Survivor may be a television show, but this game of Survivor is dangerous,” Collider noted, while adding, “The history of medical emergencies has made the game real, for both players and fans alike.”

‘Survivor’ Castaways ‘Have Endured Gruesome Mishaps’

Over the years, “Survivor” castaways have dealt with medical emergencies that were as cringe-worthy as they were shocking.

“The hit CBS competition series, which premiered in 2000, first featured a medical evacuation during season 2 when Michael Skupin fell into a fire and was badly burned,” according to People. “Since then, several players have endured gruesome mishaps.”

Due to the wide range of precarious situations that the contestants find themselves in — involving everything from risky activities to hazardous natural elements, not to mention pushing their bodies to the limit with hunger, heat and fatigue — People points out that “scary moments have come from a venomous snake, exhausting challenges and harsh weather,” just to name a few of the serious circumstances.

Here Are the Worst ‘Survivor’ Injuries, Illnesses and More

CBS Brady Booker, ‘Survivor 51’ Episode 2

Check out the worst injuries, illnesses and alarming physical ailments that “Survivor” contestants have suffered over the course of more than 50 seasons of the show.

Michael Skupin lost consciousness and fell into a fire in Season 2, suffering major burns.

Bruce Kanegai dealt with severe constipation in Season 12.

Jonathan Penner’s knee was punctured and infected in Season 16.

James Clement had to have surgery due to an infection in his finger in Season 16.

Joe Dowdle suffered from a serious leg infection in Season 18.

Russell Swan lost consciousness in Season 19.

Mike Borassi was found to have concerning low blood pressure in Season 19.

Kourtney Moon fell and hurt her wrist in Season 24.

Colton Cumbie came down with a bacterial infection in Season 24.

Shamar Thomas got sand in his eye that threatened the permanent loss of his vision in Season 26.

Erik Reichenbach was given an IV after becoming dizzy and being on the verge of starvation in Season 26.

Caleb Reynolds dealt with heatstroke and exhaustion in Season 32.

Neal Gottlieb got a knee infection that put his joint at serious risk in Season 32.

Joe Del Campo suffered severe bladder problems in Season 32.

Pat Cusack hurt his back while on a boat in Season 37.

Bruce Perreault endured a bloody injury after hitting his head on a beam in Season 44.

Matthew Grinstead-Mayle fell off a rock and dislocated his shoulder in Season 44.

Randen Montalvo experienced worrisome tingling sensations in his arm and lost the use of his wrist in Season 46.

Jake Latimer was bitten by a venomous sea krait snake in Season 49.

Kyle Fraser tore his Achilles tendon during an immunity challenge in Season 50.

Brady Booker chopped off a large piece of his thumb with a machete in Season 51 (and did something unbelievable with the piece of his severed body part).