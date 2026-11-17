When fans watch “Survivor,” they expect quite a bit of action and lots of drama. Now, they can look forward to more of both thanks to the fact that Season 52 will be switching things up by featuring two-hour long episodes.

Season 52 will premiere on February 24, 2027, and although you can continue to plan your Wednesday nights around your “Survivor” viewing, you’ll now need to mark off 8-10 p.m. ET/PT in your schedule to accommodate the changes that were already being made while filming was taking place, according to one insider.

Fans Now Get Twice As Much ‘Survivor’ Action

CBS Jeff Probst, ‘Survivor 51’

“Now in its 51st season, Survivor just keeps going and going and going. And that does not just pertain to the number of seasons, but also to the length of the actual episodes,” Entertainment Weekly noted on Monday, Nov. 16, while reporting that CBS has announced that “for the first time ever, all the episodes” in Season 52 “will be two hours long (except the standard three-hour finale and after-show).”

While the show originally began back in 2000 with episodes that were 43 minutes long in a 60-minute time slot, that changed in 2023 with Season 45 when they were expanded to 90-minutes. Entertainment Weekly points out that this was “a doubling of time from ‘Survivor’ TV episodes for the first 44 seasons.”

This is a change that follows a desire from Jeff Probst — ‘Survivor” host, executive producer and showrunner — to expand episodes when they were still shown over a one-hour timespan.

“CBS finally extended episodes to 90 minutes in 2023 due to industry writers’ and actors’ strikes,” Entertainment Weekly explains, while mentioning that “[w]hat was originally planned as a one-season scheduling fix for Survivor 45 became permanent for the franchise once network executives saw the show could hold audience interest at the longer runtime.”

Now, it seems like those behind the scenes have realized that viewers are ready for even more “Survivor.”

What Longer Episodes Will Mean for ‘Survivor’

CBS Camp life on ‘Survivor 51’

Entertainment Weekly’s Editorial Director Dalton Ross received a bit of additional information and took to X to share what he’d learned, writing, “I’ve now been told that the #Survivor52 episodes were indeed filmed knowing they would be two hours long, which is VERY interesting. What game wrinkles might have put in place to fill that extra time? Curious to see.”

Expanding the show from one-hour to 90 minutes resulted in additional challenges to entertain fans as well as extras like opening credits that gave viewers a look at what had happened on the last episode and entrances that were as dramatic as the show surely deserves.

With more time to play with, there’s a good chance we’ll be seeing “more time at the tribe beaches” and “more camp life, strategic conversations, and confessional interviews delving into players’ personal lives,” Entertainment Weekly suggests. Perhaps we’ll even get to see the deleted scenes that don’t make it to our screens, but often contain tidbits that offer important insight into how the game is being played.