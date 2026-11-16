‘Survivor’ Alum Kelley Wentworth Shares Why She Thinks Sharonda Could Win Season 51

“Survivor 51” has featured plenty of unexpected moves, but Kelley Wentworth believes one contestant has quietly put herself in a strong position to win.

The three-time “Survivor” player joined Rizo Velovic, Savannah Louie and Sophi Balerdi on Ramble’s “Tres Leches” recap of Episode 8, where she discussed the season’s alliances, immunity idols and changing relationships.

While several contestants have attracted attention for their gameplay, Wentworth singled out Sharonda as someone who could make it all the way to the end.

Kelley Wentworth Praises Sharonda’s ‘Survivor 51’ Strategy

Wentworth explained that she has enjoyed watching Sharonda navigate the game, particularly because of the relationships she has developed.

“I love Sharonda. I think she’s amazing. I think she could win the season,” Wentworth said.

She pointed to Sharonda’s ability to receive information from other contestants while keeping herself in a relatively comfortable position.

Although Sharonda described feeling underestimated during the episode, Wentworth believes her connections could become one of her biggest advantages.

The former contestant also highlighted Sharonda’s involvement in the Helicopter Alliance.

According to Wentworth, maintaining that relationship alongside her other connections could give Sharonda more options as the competition continues.

“I think she’s in a great spot,” Wentworth added.

CBS ‘Survivor 51,’ Episode 7 (‘The Girl at the Prom’)

Sharonda Makes an Important Move During Episode 8

Sharonda’s relationships became especially important during the episode’s duos twist.

After winning immunity alongside Lewis, Sharonda found herself in a position to help her allies navigate a complicated Tribal Council.

During the recap, the hosts discussed how Sharonda warned Jelly that she was receiving votes, giving her information that helped influence her decision to play an immunity idol.

Jelly’s successful idol play ultimately protected both herself and Devon, changing the outcome of the vote.

Rizo agreed with Wentworth’s assessment, suggesting that Sharonda had gained ground through the night’s events.

He also noted that Sharonda’s relationship with Jelly and Devon could become increasingly valuable following the double elimination.

Although Sharonda lost an ally when Kristen was eliminated, the hosts believed she still had several paths forward.

Kelley Wentworth Explains Why the Duos Twist Adds Strategy

Wentworth also shared her thoughts on the duos twist, which required contestants to compete and face elimination in pairs.

Unlike some other twists introduced on “Survivor,” Wentworth said she enjoyed the additional decisions it created.

She praised Mike’s decision to partner with Maggie, explaining that choosing someone who appeared relatively safe could reduce his own chances of becoming a target.

Wentworth also questioned the risks of pairing with a close ally, as Jelly and Devon did.

She explained that she would generally avoid making an established partnership an obvious target unless she had another way to protect it.

When asked whom she would have chosen as a partner during her own “Survivor” experience, Wentworth named Lauren O’Connell.

She credited their similar competitive mindsets and Lauren’s challenge abilities.

As Season 51 continues, Wentworth will be watching whether Sharonda can turn her connections into an even stronger position in the game.