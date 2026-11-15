‘Survivor’ Legend Cirie Fields Announces Big News

Cirie Fields is a staple on reality television, and, especially, on “Survivor.” She holds the record for starring in the most seasons of the show. She got her start in 2006 on “Survivor: Panama,” and went on to star in five different seasons.

She’s also competed on “Big Brother” and “The Traitors.” And now Fields has announce that she will be appearing on an entire different reality show.

Which is it? “Extracted.” She will be appearing on the third season. She’s considered one of the best “Survivor” players in history, even though she never won the competition. So, many fans are interested to see how she fares in a new game environment. Entertainment Weekly broke the news that Fields and her family will appear on “Extracted,” describing it as a show where the conditions are even more “brutal” than those on “Survivor.”

When is the show? “Cirie and her family will be appearing on season 3 of the Fox realty competition series, which was filmed in Malaysia and premieres Jan. 7,” EW reported.

What Is ‘Extracted’?

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According to TV Line, “Extracted” is kind of the “Hunger Games” crossed with “Survivor.” Essentially, it tests the loyalty of loved ones.

The reality competition series “sends 12 amateur survivalists (and they really mean amateur) alone into the wilderness while two of their loved ones fight for resources at a nearby “headquarters” about five miles away from their camps,” TV Line reports.

What’s the hook? “The fate of each untrained contestant in the wilderness lies in the hands of their family members, who have the power to decide whether their loved one has what it takes to brave the elements and fight to be the last one standing, or whether the family members will push the ominous ‘Extract’ button and remove their loved one and their whole family from the competition,” TV Line explained.

A trailer shows contestants trying to survive in the jungle amid wild animals and starvation, with one contestant begging to go home.

However, Cirie Fields Will Be the Family Member Back at Headquarters

In a different twist, though, Fields won’t be the person braving the wilderness. She will be the family member back at headquarters during the show.

Clarencio “HB/Honey” Hacker, her husband, will be in the wilderness, according to EW, and their son, Jared, will be back at HQ with his mom.

She won’t be the first “Survivor” legend to appear on “Extracted.” That honor goes to Sandra Diaz-Twine, who previously appeared on the show and is a two-time “Survivor” winner, EW reported.

The entire saga will be monitored by live feed. The $250,000 prize is waiting.