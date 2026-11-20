Thanks to the fact that “Survivor” host Jeff Probst has a formidable fortune, it shouldn’t be surprising to find out that he has an incredibly impressive Los Angeles mansion. In fact, his stunning estate was once owned by a country music icon.

Probst Bought the Estate of ‘Singing Cowboy’ Gene Autry

Getty ‘Singing Cowboy’ Gene Autry

Back in June 2011, Probst sold his treehouse-like Craftsman home in L.A. for $900,000, the Los Angeles Times reported at the time. HuffPost noted that he was likely “looking to get this private pad off his hands because he [had] just purchased the estate of Gene Autry for $5 million” that April.

Orvon Grover “Gene” Autry, who was known as the Singing Cowboy, had quite the career before he passed away at the age of 91 in 1998. As a musician, he was famous for his iconic song “Back in the Saddle Again,” and was also behind beloved Christmas tunes like “Frosty the Snowman,” “Here Comes Santa Claus” and “Rudolph, the Red-Nosed Reindeer.” As an actor, he has his own series, “The Gene Autry Show,” and appeared in 93 movies between 1950 and 1956. Unsurprisingly, he earned spots in the Country Music Hall of Fame and the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame.

As if that wasn’t enough, Autry also owned both radio stations and television stations, and was a founding owner of Major League Baseball’s California Angels team, which is now known as the Los Angeles Angels.

Further establishing Autry as a notable American figure, there’s both a town in Oklahoma and a precinct in Arizona named after the icon who was also the owner of the estate that Probst now calls home.

Jeff’s Home Blends ‘Old Hollywood Legacy’ With Modern Luxury

When Probst purchased Autry’s former estate in 2011, he paid $5 million for the property that is now valued at $9 million, UrbanSFreaks noted in August, adding that while “[b]lending old Hollywood legacy with modern comfort,” Probst’s home “offers both style and privacy in one historic, elegant package.”

Probst purchased the residence “for several reasons,” according to UrbanSFreaks. “The location offered proximity to studios with privacy and space—qualities often sought in other celebrities’ houses. With [his wife] Lisa Ann [Russell]’s two children, five bedrooms gave everyone personal space. The Gene Autry historic significance added unique character. The nearly four acres is incredibly rare in LA, and at $5 million, it was excellent value.”

Featuring 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms, as well as a total of 7,983 square feet of interior space and 3.68 acres outside, the exterior is enchanting and the inside offers the kind of aesthetics and amenities that obviously attracted the “Survivor” host.

Those who live in the home that was built in 1948 can enjoy the living room, which boasts high ceilings and fabulous views, while residents can also take advantage of the formal dining room, separate breakfast room and chef’s kitchen. Although all of the bedrooms are spacious, the primary suite also offers walk-in closets and luxurious dual bathrooms.

That’s not to overlook the enviable library with custom built-in bookshelves, as well as the balconies, outdoor lounging areas, swimming pool, alfresco entertainment center, exterior fireplace, paths, gardens, wooded areas and a guest house.