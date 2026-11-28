While Jeff Probst has earned fame and fortune (and found romance with a much younger castaway) thanks to his role as the host of “Survivor,” it turns out that he almost lost the enviable gig to another star who went on to become a fellow famous figure in the reality TV scene.

‘It Was Between Jeff and I for That Job’

Getty Phil Keoghan attends the Television Academy’s Inaugural Televerse Festival at JW Marriott LA Live in Los Angeles on August 14, 2026.

It’s surely hard for fans to imagine “Survivor” without Probst thanks to the fact that he has been with the long-running show since it premiered back on May 31, 2000. However, before the castaways went head-to-head during the first season, there was an earlier competition between those in the running to be the show’s host.

In fact, Probst was up against Phil Keoghan, who reality TV fans will know as the host of “The Amazing Race.”

“I thought that show sounded really cool … where these people go to an island [and] they’re trying to survive,” Keoghan told Us Weekly while talking about “Survivor” in September 2003. “It sounded like fun.”

However, what wasn’t fun was waiting to hear if he’d gotten the job after going through the audition process.

“Well, by the time I got the call that I got the [The Amazing Race] job, I’d been through so much stress leading up to that point because I’d missed out on a bunch of jobs and I had been up for ‘Survivor’ and it was between Jeff [Probst] and I for that job,” Keoghan explained to Us Weekly.

What may have helped the situation a little was that Keoghan and Probst weren’t going through it alone. Even though the two were facing off for the job, they also knew each other from their previous work. Keoghan told Us Weekly, “[Our friendship] actually goes back to New York City almost 30 years ago, back to 1994 when we were both working at FX in Madison Square Park, where there was a living breathing apartment studio. … We have a longstanding history of following each other through the industry.”

That’s why, when Keoghan and Probst were waiting to hear back about “Survivor,” Keoghan says, “We were calling each other during that time [too and asking,] ‘Have you heard anything?’”

Phil Thinks Both He and Jeff Ended Up ‘In the Right Place’

Getty Phil Keoghan onstage at ‘The Amazing Race’ Q&A during 13th SCAD TVfest on February 5, 2025, in Atlanta, Georgia.

Missing out on the opportunity to host “Survivor” might be a hard pill for some people to swallow. However, while talking to Us Weekly in 2023, Keoghan noted, “[W]e’re both at CBS [now], of course, and we are, I think, in the right place.”

Not only are they both perfectly suited to their roles, but Keoghan admits that he may not have handled the “Survivor” hosting gig for at least one reason: The conditions on the island.

He (jokingly) admitted, “Well, after 45 seasons they’ve done now, I’m not sure how I would’ve done with that. I love ‘Amazing Race’ for the fact that we are moving … [and] just to be able to have that change and just a variation of environment. I love it.”

Getty Host Phil Keoghan, winner of the Outstanding Reality – Competition Program Award for ‘The Amazing Race’ poses in the press room during the 66th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards held at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on August 25, 2014, in Los Angeles, California.

That’s not to overlook the fact that Keoghan has now hosted “The Amazing Race” for 25 years, since the series premiered on September 5, 2001, and has earned 10 Emmy awards for his work as a host and producer of the show. As for Probst, he has four ‘Survivor’-related Emmys.