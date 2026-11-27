As the host of “Survivor,” Jeff Probst not only takes home a massive paycheck for his work, but he also takes home a specific item from each season that is a one-of-a-kind item. On top of that, they make up a collection of something that fans of the show would immediately recognize and are now part of reality TV history, meaning they can never be replaced.

Jeff Keeps the Torch Snuffers from ‘Survivor’

CBS Jenna Doore and Jeff Probst on ‘Survivor 51’

There are surely a lot of tokens that Probst could bring back with him when he finishes hosting each season of “Survivor,” but he’s chosen to keep the snuffers that he can be seen using to put out the torch fire when a castaway is voted off the show.

Although the snuffers were initially a prop that started out with a rather simple form meant primarily for functionality, each one has become much more elaborate with its own creative design and artistic embellishments.

The tradition of collecting the snuffers is one that Probst has kept up since the first season of “Survivor” back in 2000, and are “his choice for his own personal souvenir[s] to celebrate each season that the series successfully finishes,” according to ScreenRant. “Of all the things, it’s pretty fitting and super wholesome that Probst takes home the snuffers. Along with his iconic slogan, he certainly likes to remember all the castaways whose torches he’s snuffed.”

Granted, it’s a little easier to remember those castaways thanks to the fact that the snuffers — which were given a home in his garage — are each clearly identified. In January 2018, Probst told The Hollywood Reporter, “My son Michael and I would go out maybe every six months or so, and he would go, ‘Dad, let’s go label them all again.’ We would pull them all out on the garage floor, and he would go on the computer and look them up on Survivor Wikipedia and go, ‘Okay, that one’s from Australia, that one’s from Africa…'”

That same year, Probst’s collection of “Survivor” snuffers were removed from his garage for a very good reason that fans might remember.

Probst Brought the Snuffers Back for ‘Survivor: Ghost Island’

If you caught “Survivor: Ghost Island,” which was filmed in the summer of 2017 before premiering on February 28, 2018, then you may remember that the name wasn’t just a ploy to intimidate the contestants.

While noting that “of course, there’s a real ‘Ghost Island,'” Variety explained that “[i]t’s a small, secluded spot off the coast of Fiji where a player banished from his or her tribe must trek up to the top of a steep, palm tree-strewn dirt hill, sleep on a makeshift ‘bed’ under a mobile consisting of 35 previously used torch snuffers…”

Probst discussed the decision to use the snuffers as part of the décor, telling The Hollywood Reporter, “Who knew there would be a reason why I kept them? Turns out it was for Survivor: Ghost Island!”

While admitting to Variety that “[i]t’s a corny, over-the-top idea,” he also noted, “I love that we’re playing on the fact that there’s a place where all bad decisions live and can haunt you! There’s folklore!”