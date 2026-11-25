* “Survivor 51” spoilers ahead! *

As the number of castaways on “Survivor 51” continues to get smaller, the stakes and the risks for those still around — and still eligible for the big prize at the end of the season — continue to rise. That’s right, it’s time to get ready for Episode 10!

Following the (possible spoiler causing) million-dollar coin flip that sent Lewis Kelly home after he volunteered for the gamble on Episode 9, the remaining players are left facing extreme action, fierce drama and game-changing obstacles both on the beach and back at camp.

The Remaining Castaways Deal With Maneuvering, Mistrust and More

CBS ‘Sorting Hogs,’ Survivor 51 Episode 10

In the newest episode of “Survivor 51” titled “Sorting Hogs,” the contestants who are still in the competition may be thrilled that they haven’t been sent home quite yet, but the nature of the game doesn’t let them kick back and bask in their existing success for too long… or at all, frankly.

“As the castaways celebrate making the final nine, paranoia also spreads through the tribe,” according to CBS. On top of that, “a dangerous duo faces mistrust, but secret alliances attempt to change the narrative…”

While that would surely be enough of an entanglement to keep viewers on the edge of their seats, that’s not the only action that the episode involves. Just take a look at the intimidating physical challenge that tests the players skill, stamina and endurance that can be seen in the photos below.

Although the weather looks absolutely ideal and the scenery is idyllic (that sand, that greenery, that sky, that water, those islands in the distance, oh my!), we have no doubt that the contestants were more focused on the daunting task at hand. While it’s always important to win the challenges and gain whatever advantages one can during the game, it definitely feels even more urgent as the season starts to come to its climax.

CBS Jeff Probst on ‘Sorting Hogs,’ Survivor 51 Episode 10

CBS ‘Sorting Hogs,’ Survivor 51 Episode 10

CBS ‘Sorting Hogs,’ Survivor 51 Episode 10

CBS ‘Sorting Hogs,’ Survivor 51 Episode 10

CBS ‘Sorting Hogs,’ Survivor 51 Episode 10

CBS ‘Sorting Hogs,’ Survivor 51 Episode 10

CBS ‘Sorting Hogs,’ Survivor 51 Episode 10

CBS ‘Sorting Hogs,’ Survivor 51 Episode 10

CBS ‘Sorting Hogs,’ Survivor 51 Episode 10

CBS ‘Sorting Hogs,’ Survivor 51 Episode 10

CBS ‘Sorting Hogs,’ Survivor 51 Episode 10

CBS ‘Sorting Hogs,’ Survivor 51 Episode 10

CBS ‘Sorting Hogs,’ Survivor 51 Episode 10

CBS ‘Sorting Hogs,’ Survivor 51 Episode 10

CBS ‘Sorting Hogs,’ Survivor 51 Episode 10

CBS ‘Sorting Hogs,’ Survivor 51 Episode 10

CBS ‘Sorting Hogs,’ Survivor 51 Episode 10

Who Is Still Competing in ‘Survivor 51,’ Episode 10?

CBS ‘Survivor 51’ castaways

As Episode 10 kicks off, these castaways remain in the competition:

An “Thien An” Nguyen

Angelica “Jelly” Loblack

Carter Krull

Cristian Chavez

Devin Way

Eric Macksoud

Maggie Nestor

Mike Pinsky

Sharonda Cox

See Episode 10 of “Survivor 51” on Wednesday, Nov. 25 (8 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming live on Paramount+ (Premium) and next day.