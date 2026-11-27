These days, Jeff Probst is married to Lisa Ann Russell; however, their wedding in 2011 came a few years after the “Survivor” host dated a much younger castaway who he met on the show. That’s not to mention the fact that the relationship began due to an email from Probst.

Getty ‘Survivor’ host Jeff Probst and Julie Berry attend the launch party for Craig Ferguson’s novel ‘Between The Bridge and the River’ held at The Tropicana Bar at the Roosevelt Hotel on April 10, 2006, in Hollywood, California.

If you weren’t aware, Probst was first married to psychotherapist Shelley Wright from 1996 to 2001, but in the summer of 2004, he met Julie Berry when she appeared on “Survivor: Vanuatu.”

“Nobody is more surprised than me that I could find my love affair on a show that I host,” Probst told People in December 2004, “but the truth is when something like this gets dropped in your lap, you don’t look at how it’s wrapped, you don’t look at how it’s being delivered. You just put your arms around it, and you hold on because this is my love affair and there’s no question in my mind about it.”

However, Jeff, who was 43 at the time, and Berry, who was 23, kept things mostly professional while the competition was still taking place.

“The funny thing was there was this perception we were flirting on the show, and that was actually just fun stuff on the show,” he said. “I didn’t really talk to Julie until long after the show was over.”

Getty Former Survivor contestant Julie Berry and ‘Survivor’ host Jeff Probst arrive at the ‘Survivor: Palau Finale/Reunion Show’ at the Ed Sullivan Theater May 15, 2005, in New York City.

In fact, “[a]fter the show had wrapped up, Probst emailed Berry to profess his connection to her,” according to ScreenRant. He told People, “Once we started spending some time together, I didn’t have any doubt. I didn’t have any doubt and all the questions about how you meet and any potential obstacles, they fade away like an old dry leaf.”

Probst went on to say, “I’m in love. I’m with her. I’m with her family, and there ain’t no turning back. When you find it, you know and now I get it. The funniest thing is people used to always say, ‘you’ll know,’ and I’d think, ‘Oh, shut it! Let me tell ya, I’ve been around long enough, I don’t know.’ And then suddenly one day, I knew. Now I am one of those irritating people that is now saying, ‘you’ll know.’”

Despite Probst’s obvious enthusiasm about the relationship when it began, he and Berry ended their relationship in 2008. Granted, they still left their mark on the show business scene while they were together.

Jeff and Julie Appeared at Plenty of Events Together

Getty Former castaway Julie Berry and ‘Survivor’ host Jeff Probst attend ‘A Time for Heroes Celebrity Carnival’ sponsored by Disney to benefit the Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric AIDS Foundation on the grounds of the Wadsworth Theater on June 11, 2006, in Brentwood, California.

While Probst and Berry were a couple, they became regulars at industry events and often appeared together on red carpets. They also weren’t shy about cozying up in front of the cameras and showing off a little (or a lot) of PDA, whether they were holding each other close or sharing a kiss.

See some of their appearances below…

Getty Julie Berry and Jeff Probst arrive at Warner Bros. Premiere Of ‘House Of Wax’ at the Mann’s Village Theater on April 26, 2005, in Westwood, California.

Getty Jeff Probst and Julie Berry attend ‘The 2005 Roller Lint Party’ benefiting Los Angeles animals on May 6, 2005, at the Roosevelt Hotel in Los Angeles, California.

Getty Former Survivor contestant Julie Berry and Survivor’s host Jeff Probst arrive at the ‘Survivor: Palau Finale/Reunion Show’ at the Ed Sullivan Theater May 15, 2005, in New York City.

Getty ‘Survivor’ host Jeff Probst and his date, contestant Julie Berry, attend the ‘Create A Pepper’ Benefit for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at Chili’s Grill & Bar on August 31, 2005, in Westwood, California.

Getty Jeff Probst and Julie Berry arrive at the 57th Annual Emmy Awards held at the Shrine Auditorium on September 18, 2005, in Los Angeles, California.

Getty ‘Survivor’ host Jeff Probst and previous castaway Julie Berry attend the CBS Presentation of Survivor Panama Exile Island Finale/Reunion Show on May 14, 2006, in New York City.