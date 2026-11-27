These days, Jeff Probst is married to Lisa Ann Russell; however, their wedding in 2011 came a few years after the “Survivor” host dated a much younger castaway who he met on the show. That’s not to mention the fact that the relationship began due to an email from Probst.
Jeff Dated Julie Berry Who Appeared on ‘Survivor: Vanuatu’ in 2004
If you weren’t aware, Probst was first married to psychotherapist Shelley Wright from 1996 to 2001, but in the summer of 2004, he met Julie Berry when she appeared on “Survivor: Vanuatu.”
“Nobody is more surprised than me that I could find my love affair on a show that I host,” Probst told People in December 2004, “but the truth is when something like this gets dropped in your lap, you don’t look at how it’s wrapped, you don’t look at how it’s being delivered. You just put your arms around it, and you hold on because this is my love affair and there’s no question in my mind about it.”
However, Jeff, who was 43 at the time, and Berry, who was 23, kept things mostly professional while the competition was still taking place.
“The funny thing was there was this perception we were flirting on the show, and that was actually just fun stuff on the show,” he said. “I didn’t really talk to Julie until long after the show was over.”
In fact, “[a]fter the show had wrapped up, Probst emailed Berry to profess his connection to her,” according to ScreenRant. He told People, “Once we started spending some time together, I didn’t have any doubt. I didn’t have any doubt and all the questions about how you meet and any potential obstacles, they fade away like an old dry leaf.”
Probst went on to say, “I’m in love. I’m with her. I’m with her family, and there ain’t no turning back. When you find it, you know and now I get it. The funniest thing is people used to always say, ‘you’ll know,’ and I’d think, ‘Oh, shut it! Let me tell ya, I’ve been around long enough, I don’t know.’ And then suddenly one day, I knew. Now I am one of those irritating people that is now saying, ‘you’ll know.’”
Despite Probst’s obvious enthusiasm about the relationship when it began, he and Berry ended their relationship in 2008. Granted, they still left their mark on the show business scene while they were together.
Jeff and Julie Appeared at Plenty of Events Together
While Probst and Berry were a couple, they became regulars at industry events and often appeared together on red carpets. They also weren’t shy about cozying up in front of the cameras and showing off a little (or a lot) of PDA, whether they were holding each other close or sharing a kiss.
See some of their appearances below…
Jeff Probst’s Email Confession Led to Relationship with Much Younger ‘Survivor’ Castaway