Survivor 51 and still underway, and the rumored cast list for Survivor 52 only recently leaked out. But it’s already time to start thinking about Survivor 53, believe it or not.

And the franchise is looking for new contestants! The network is already providing a filming timeline for the 53rd season. “Super Fans, First Timers (and everyone in between), please apply NOW for a future season of Survivor. We will be taping season 53 sometime between mid April, 2027 to mid May, 2027,” the website says.

You can find the application here.

Applicants Must Submit a Video & Picture of Themselves to Apply for ‘Survivor 53’

Getty Jeff Probst.

Get ready to submit a photo and video.

“This needs to be done in ONE sitting, please make sure you have a picture of yourself, a standard video saved onto your desktop, so you can add it to the application easily,” the website says.

The casting director for the show, Jesse Tannenbaum, recorded a video with tips on how to make a successful application video. He said the show is not looking for 15-second videos of people working out or performing other activities.

Rather, they are looking for a video that helps the show “get to know who you are. We want to hear about your life. We want to see your facial expressions when you tell a story. That’s what we are looking for.”

Jesse Tannenbaum Advised Contestants to be Authentic & Provide Details

Play

He said the casting directors are “looking for authenticity. We are looking for people we will become emotionally invested in.” The casting director said the show scours and watches all submissions, but they aren’t interested in videos that don’t really tell them much about the applicant.

“We might skip it and go to the next one to be honest.” Tannenbaum said the show might call an applicant if they see a “glimmer” of something that interests them in the person’s job or biography. “Please film a real audition video,” he added.

In addition, he asked applicants not to wear hats or sunglasses. “Don’t shoot this in a dark living room,” he said of the application video. He said that applicants should pay attention to sound quality too and shouldn’t film their video while they have to be quiet.

“Actually show us your personality. Show us your energy,” he said. Another tip: No filters on the video because contestants aren’t filtered on the actual show. He also asked applicants not to use a script. “You don’t want to memorize what you’re going to say because you’re going to sound like a robot,” he added.

Tannenbaum repeatedly stressed the need for authenticity. He asked people to be “unfiltered, uncensored” when they film the video. “If you curse, you curse. This is not a boardroom meeting,” he added.

Being a great storyteller and providing a lot of details is also helpful. “You have to be really detailed and descriptive about what you’re talking about,” he said. For example, he said if people say they have had ups and downs in their lives, the casting directors would like specific details about those ups and downs.