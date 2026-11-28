Sharonda is earning recognition from former “Survivor” contestants after playing a pivotal role in two eliminations during the latest episode of season 51.

During the November 25 episode of RHAP’s “Survivor Know-It-Alls,” Stephen Fishbach and guest co-host Owen Knight praised Sharonda’s ability to influence votes without drawing unnecessary attention to herself.

The former castaways also drew comparisons between her gameplay and that of “Survivor” legend Cirie Fields, highlighting how Sharonda has used her individual relationships to advance her game.

‘Survivor’ Alums Compare Sharonda’s Gameplay to Cirie Fields

Following Mike’s immunity win, Sharonda worked to redirect the target from her ally Devin to another castaway.

Rather than presenting Mike with a single plan, she informed him that Maggie wanted him out and that Carter possessed a hidden immunity idol.

Fishbach particularly appreciated Sharonda’s decision to present Mike with two options, allowing him to feel involved in determining the direction of the vote.

Knight compared her approach to a strategy Fields has previously discussed, which involves making contestants feel as though they are making their own decisions while guiding them toward a desired outcome.

“I think it’s a master class,” Knight said.

Fishbach also highlighted how frequently other castaways approach Sharonda with information, comparing her interactions to those Fields had with her fellow contestants on “Survivor 50” and “Survivor: Game Changers.”

Knight believes Sharonda has successfully developed individual relationships while maintaining a relatively low profile in larger group settings.

CBS ‘Wilder Than a Cat in a Bathtub,” Episode 9 of ‘Survivor 51’

Owen Knight Explains How Sharonda’s Career May Influence Her Gameplay

Knight offered another perspective on how Sharonda’s professional experience as an OB-GYN may contribute to her social game.

Drawing from his own experience of becoming a father, Knight reflected on the importance of establishing trust between patients and their doctors.

He suggested that Sharonda may have developed similar interpersonal skills throughout her medical career, allowing her fellow castaways to feel comfortable sharing information with her.

Fishbach expanded on the comparison, explaining how an OB-GYN can take charge of a situation while allowing patients to remain the center of attention.

The former contestants connected this quality to Sharonda’s willingness to celebrate her strategic accomplishments privately in confessionals rather than publicly taking credit for successful votes.

Stephen Fishbach & Owen Knight Discuss Sharonda’s Path to Victory

Sharonda continued to demonstrate her strategic abilities during the second half of the episode, helping orchestrate Carter’s elimination while he still possessed an idol.

Knight praised her ability to anticipate how information might circulate among contestants and prepare alternative plans ahead of Tribal Council.

However, with seven contestants remaining, Fishbach and Knight questioned whether Sharonda’s loyalty to the Helicopter Alliance could eventually complicate her path to victory.

Knight explained that maintaining her alliance with Devin and Jelly has benefited Sharonda because the pair attracts attention from other contestants, allowing her to operate behind the scenes.

The former players also questioned whether Sharonda could ultimately defeat Jelly at the final Tribal Council, given Jelly’s successful idol play and ability to remain in the competition despite repeatedly emerging as a target.

While Sharonda’s relationships have helped her navigate the competition, Fishbach acknowledged that those same connections could make her eventual jury management particularly important.