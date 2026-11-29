While Jeff Probst is obviously famous for being the host of “Survivor,” he’s had a rather unusual career path that’s included leading another popular show. Granted, it’s one that you might have forgotten about. That is, if you knew about it in the first place.

Probst Hosted ‘Rock & Roll Jeopardy!’

Along with seeing Probst in his role as the host of “Survivor,” you may have also spotted him doing cameos on various series over the years. On top of that, he tends to pop up on both “Jeopardy!” and “Celebrity Jeopardy!”

The latter two gigs shouldn’t be too surprising to anyone who’s aware of the fact that Probst was also the host of “Rock & Roll Jeopardy!”

Kicking off back on August 8, 1998, the show could be seen on VH1 during the course of its four seasons. It ended in December 2001, although reruns continued to air in Canada until 2004.

As a reality TV icon, Probst was an ideal choice to host “Rock & Roll Jeopardy!,” which focused on pop culture in the form of modern music knowledge as opposed to “Jeopardy!,” which relies on all-around trivia. On top of that, while winners on the older show can take home the amount of money that they rack up during gameplay, winners on the newer show were given $5,000, while the person who took second place earned $2,000, and the third-place contestant got $1,000.

Other than the relatively minor differences, the two shows were similar (though not exactly the same) in other ways, such as the general format, the vibe of the set and, of course, the name.

Despite it being years since “Rock & Roll Jeopardy!” ended, you can still see that it has 8.1 stars on IMDb, proving how popular it was among fans.

Test How You Would Have Done on ‘Rock & Roll Jeopardy!’

Getty The set of the ‘Jeopardy!’

Although there isn’t an abundance of “Rock & Roll Jeopardy!” clue-related archives out there, there is a website called J! Archive, which compiles clues from “Jeopardy!” Stacker went ahead and “rounded up a list of interesting tidbits about the [music] genre using J! Archive” that allows you “to test how good your knowledge of rock music really is.”

Try to respond to these clues to get an idea of how you might have done as a contestant on “Rock & Roll Jeopardy!”

Clue 1 (Episode date: December 16, 1997)

Category: 80s ROCK

Value: $300

Clue: In 1986 she was in “Control” with a hit album that included “What Have You Done For Me Lately?”

Correct response: Who is Janet Jackson?

Clue 2 (Episode date: April 23, 2002)

Category: HAIL, HAIL, ROCK ‘N’ ROLL

Value: $800

Clue: Beginning with “Saving All My Love For You,” she had 3 No. 1 singles on her debut album

Correct response: Who was Whitney Houston?

Clue 3 (Episode date: December 16, 2011)

Category: CANADA ROCKS

Value: $400

Clue: He recorded some of his biggest albums, including “Rust Never Sleeps,” backed up by Crazy Horse

Correct response: Who is Neil Young?

Clue 4 (Episode date: April 20, 2017)

Category: GREAT ROCK SONGS

Value: $800

Clue: This Florence + the Machine song tells you to “run fast for your mother, run fast for your father”

Correct response: What is “Dog Days Are Over”?

Clue 5 (Episode date: April 19, 2019)

Category: ROCK ANIMALS

Value: $800

Clue: These alliterative alt-rock rodents had a 2004 hit with “Float On”

Correct response: Who are Modest Mouse?