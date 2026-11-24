While “Saturday Night Live” is in the midst of its landmark 52nd season, another international edition is in the works.

The “SNL” format has successfully been adapted for various foreign markets, most recently with the launch of “SNL UK” earlier this year.

‘SNL France’ Debuts in December

Getty Manu Payet attends the opening ceremony during the 50th Deauville American Film Festival on September 06, 2024 in Deauville, France. (Photo by Francois Durand/Getty Images)

Set for a December 19 premiere, a new French version titled “SNL France” will air on pay-cable channel Canal+, which has broadcast the original American “SNL” to French viewers for the past decade.

“The 52-minute episode will air live in front of a studio audience, featuring a 10-member comedy ensemble, topical sketches, pre-recorded segments and live musical performances,” reports Variety.

Famed French actor and comedian Manu Payet has been tapped to host the inaugural episode of “SNL France.” On-the-rise R&B artist RnBoi to be first musical guest, and will perform a never-before-heard track written specifically for the show.

“For more than 50 years, ‘Saturday Night Live’ has been where audiences meet the next generation of comedy talent, and that’s exactly what Canal+, Black Dynamite and Douze Doigts Productions have built for France,” said Suzanne Kendrick, VP of format sales and production at NBCUniversal Formats, which licences the “SNL” format to international markets. “With Manu Payet launching the show alongside 10 performers many viewers are about to discover for the first time, we’re excited for French audiences to see this iconic format through a French lens.”

Eric Hannezo, head of programming, creative and development at Mediawan France and president of Black Dynamite and Mediawan Sport, stated that “comedy has long been part of our DNA,” with Variety noting that he had previously produced an “SNL”-like sketch-comedy series titled “Le Débarquement,” which featured Oscar winner Jean DuJardin (“The Artist”).

“We have a particular connection to the ‘SNL’ legacy, having produced ‘Le Débarquement’ for Canal+, one of the first French shows inspired by the American sketch-comedy tradition,” Hannezo said. “With our experience in ambitious entertainment formats and our close relationships with talent, we are thrilled to bring the show to French audiences.”

A 10-Member Cast

The “SNL France” writing team will be headed by comedy duo Hugo Benamozig and David Caviglioli.

According to Variety, “The French production team spent a week behind the scenes of the American “SNL” in New York to study how the show operates. The local adaptation will take on French culture, current affairs and popular entertainment. It remains to be seen how heavily the French adaptation will into political satire as the country grapples with social unrest and political turmoil ahead of the 2027 presidential election.”

The cast for “SNL France” was culled from the the worlds of standup comedy, theater, film, television and social media.

The 10 cast members are: Belgian-American actress, writer and director Bérangère McNeese; Lison Daniel, best known for her Instagram series “Les Caractères” and Canal+’s “Chamouxland,” in addition to writing the script for recent Netflix movie “Call My Agent! The Movie”; Sawsan Abès, who’ll be seen in the upcoming season of HBO’s “The White Lotus”; Emma Ebouaney, known for yer YouTube parodies, spoof reports and sketches; Bertrand Goncalves, who appeared in “Camembert” and Canal+’s “Super Plan”; François de Brauer, a theater performer known for character-driven one-man shows; Luca Besse, whose credits include “Terrible Jungle”; Simon Costi, who was discovered through the French talent development association 1000 Visages; Victor Sansano, whose screen credits include “Les Femmes au balcon”; and standup comic Adel Fugazi.

‘SNL UK’ Has Been a Brit Hit

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“SNL France” is the latest international edition of the show created by Lorne Michaels, which debuted on NBC back in 1975.

The French launch follows that of “Saturday Night Live UK,” currently in its second season on Britain’s Sky network. The first season, which kicked off in March, attracted 3.1 million views and more than 570 million social video views.

“SNL France” joins among a dozen or so other international versions of the show that have been produced over the years, such as “SNL Korea” (which recently completed its eighth season). Other countries that have had their own “SNL” series include Italy, Egypt, Germany, Spain and Canada, with French-language “SNL Quebec.”

“At Canal+, we have long shared that same spirit, driven by boldness, unpredictability and a distinctive approach to comedy. With ‘SNL France,’ our ambition is not to replicate a model, but to reinterpret its codes through a uniquely French lens,” added Jean-Marc Juramie, deputy CEO of Canal+ France.