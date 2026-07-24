Watch: ‘LOTR: The Rings of Power’ Unleashes Epic Season 3 Trailer, Reveals New Characters and Cast

More than 6,500 fans of Prime Video‘s “Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” in attendance at Comic-Con in San Diego were transported back to Middle-earth with the debut of the first trailer for the upcoming third season.

Showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay took to the stage in Hall H, joined by several of the show’s cast for a conversation moderated by High King Gil-galad himself, series star Benjamin Walker.

In addition to the trailer, the panel also revealed some intriguing highlights from the new season, along with a few surprises.

All-Out War

The new trailer indicates the upcoming season will have a darker tone, while also teasing some epic moments as Sauron’s quest to forge the One Ring is fully underway. Meanwhile, his goal to control all of Middle-earth threatens every one of its realms, causing new — and sometimes uneasy — alliances to be formed to try and stop him.

“Jumping forward several years from the events of Season 2, Season 3 takes place at the height of the War of the Elves and Sauron, as the Dark Lord seeks to craft the One Ring that will give him the edge he needs to win the war and conquer all Middle-earth at last,” declares a press release.

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A Jam-Packed Panel

Cast members Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Owain Arthur, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Charlie Vickers and Daniel Weyman were all on hand for the panel, as was new cast member Jamie Campbell Bower.

The panel also revealed the arrival of several new character who’ll be joining the fray in Season 3

Theses include Jamie Campbell Bower (“Stranger Things”) who’ll be playing Galadriel’s long-lost husband, Celeborn.

Amazon MGM Studios Jamie Campbell Bower as Celeborn

New Characters

Also intrduced was Zubin Varla (“Andor”), who plays Khamûl the Easterling of Rhûn; Eddie Marsan (“Happy-Go-Lucky”) portraying King Durin IV’s older brother, Thrain; Andrew Richardson (“Guys & Dolls”) playing Elendil’s younger son and Isildur’s brother, Anarion; and Adam Young (“Don’t Breathe 2”) as Marnûkh” a mysterious Orc who may not be what he seems.

Amazon MGM Studios Eddie Marsan as Thrain

Adam Young as Marnûkh

Amazon MGM Studios Andrew Richardson

Amazon MGM Studios Zubin Varla as Khamûl the Easterling

Also revealed during the session was that the fiery Balrog will now speak — and the character’s voice will be provided by Simon Pegg of “Mission: Impossible” and “Star Trek” fame.

Middle-earth at War

“In Season Three, Middle-earth is at war,” declares the Season 3 synopsis.

“Five years have passed since the fall of Eregion. Sauron’s armies have marched across the whole of the world, conquering all in their path. Only a few isolated pockets stand between the Dark Lord and total victory — Khazad-dûm, where the Dwarves are now sealed deep within their mountain halls, and the elven realms of Lindon and Rivendell, which are protected by their Three Rings,” the synopsis continues.

“But deep in the land of Mordor, in his newly completed tower of Barad-dûr, the Dark Lord toils day and night, obsessed with harnessing a power that will bring the last of his enemies to their knees: One Ring to rule them all… ” the synopsis concludes. “Now, all the free peoples of Middle-earth – Dwarves, Elves, Men, and Wizards alike – must find a way to come together, in a race against time to prevent Sauron from achieving his goal of utter domination of all life…”

When Will ‘LOTR: The Rings of Power’ Return?

The first four episodes of Season Three of “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power “will premiere on November 11, 2026.

Episodes 305 & 306 will be available to stream on November 18, and the final two episodes of the season will be released on November 25.